On Earth Day, Saturday at 2 pm, April 22, join us as we discuss what Filipinos can do beyond the ratification of the agreement that seeks to curb global warming

In December 2015 in Paris, Not on Watch-Philippines (NowPH), through the National Youth Commission, presented at least 3 million climate action pledges to France, host of the conference on climate change that forged a landmark deal to curb global warming.

The Paris Agreement on Climate Change is the first-ever legally-binding global deal on climate change signed by 194 parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

On Earth Day, April 22, the climate agreement enters into force in the Philippines.

What does this mean for the country, particularly its young people whose future is at stake? What are the ways forward now that the country has ratified the climate treaty?

MovePH’s Voltaire Tupaz talks to representatives of the groups behind the award-winning campaign #NowPH that gave voice to the youth at the historic gathering in Paris:

Secretary Vernice Victorio, Climate Change Commission vice chairperson

Paul Anthony Pangilinan, National Youth Commission commissioner-at-large

Pebbles Sanchez, YesPinoy executive director and #NowPH convenor

Watch the interview at 2 pm on Saturday, April 22. Participate in the conversation by posting on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #NowPH. – Rappler.com