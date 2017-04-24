See the complete list of awards given by Climate Reality Project Philippines, which is part of the global movement founded by Nobel Laureate Al Gore

MANILA, Philippines – For its sustained and innovative coverage of climate science and how to address the effects of climate change, MovePH received the 2017 Luntian Aligato Climate Reality Leadership Award.

The civic engagement arm of Rappler helps the social news network's coverage of climate change issues and operates the disaster information platform Agos eBayanihan. It has recently organized #ClimateActionPH workshops that enable vulnerable sectors facing environmental issues to use social media and technology in amplifying their stories and building communities.

"Maraming salamat po (Thank you very much). MovePH will always be here to tell your stories," MovePH executive director Rupert Ambil said after accepting the recognition at the Climate Reality Awards on Friday, April 21 at the Senate.

Pillars of climate leadership

The awards also sought to immortalize the legacy of environmentalists who died defending nature, inspiring a new generation of climate leaders.

"This 2017 Climate Leadership Award will be in honor of our two departed Climate Reality leaders, our models, our inspiration," Climate Reality Project Philippine manager Rodne Galicha said.

The Pillars of Climate Leadership Posthumous Awards were given to the families of the late Councilor Miguel Magalang from Marinduque and the late lawyer Allen S. Quimpo. Magalang pioneered local climate action and disaster risk reduction and management in communities and local government units. Meanwhile, Quimpo, a former congressman and mayor in Aklan, organized his community to act on an ecological crisis and to build a mangrove forest.

Two special awards were also given in their memory, recognizing outstanding Climate Reality leaders who individually and as a group have introduced global solutions to the climate crisis.

Below are the recipients of the Miguel R. Magalang Individual Climate Leadership Memorial Award:

Jonjon Sarmiento

Olive Seruelo

Amado Guerrero Saño

Jonathan Moses Jadloc

Dann Diez

Antonio Levy Ingles

Marc Caratao

Ryan Anthony Bestre

Mary Margaret Chavez

Irene Rosell Doños

John Leo Algo

Beatrice Ann Dolores

Ludwig Federigan

Below are the recipients of the Allen S. Quimpo Collective Climate Leadership Memorial Award:

Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila Ministry on Ecology

Global Catholic Climate Movement

Ecological Society of the Philippines

JRS Express

DAKILA Philippine Collective for Modern Heroism

Greenpeace Philippines

Green Governance Philippines – Greens PH

Kalikasan People’s Network for Environment

Aksyon Klima Pilipinas

Philippine Movement for Climate Justice

Light Up Philippines

Green That Works (De La Salle College of St. Benilde Faculty Association, COCAP and CRLs)

ATO-ClimateEducate

Oscar M. Lopez Center for Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Management

Order of Augustinian Recollects Province of St. Ezekiel Moreno with the University of Negros Occidental Recoletos and University of San Jose Recoletos

Negros Occidental Provincial Environment Management Office

Luntian awards

Senator Loren Legarda led other recipients of Luntian (green) awards, accepting the Luntiang Kapawa Award for championing the Paris Agreement on Climate Change that entered into force for the country on April 22.

"The Philippines would be formally a member of the nations, the family of nations, that have finally ratified and has gone full circle in terms the ratification of the Paris agreement," Legarda said in her acceptance speech.

Luntiang Panagtitipon Award: Breakfree anti-coal global movement

Luntiang Kaisog Award: Cebu-based anti-coal movement Pusyon Kinaiyahan

Luntiang Karaykaray Award: Climate Walk and People’s Pilgrimage

Luntian Kausaban Award:

Junior Chamber International Cebu



Cebu Technological University



Data Phil Educators Inc



Film and Media Arts International Academy

Luntiang Mag-anak Award: Mara Cantonao from Cebu and Erick Vazquez Barranco from Mexico

Luntiang Dahon Award: Shiela Castillo, Development worker

The awards were given by Climate Reality Project Philippines, which is part of the global movement and non-profit organization founded by Nobel Laureate and former US Vice President Al Gore. (WATCH: Al Gore on solutions to the climate crisis)

"This global movement is not represented anywhere in the world like it is in the Philippines. The work that you’re doing is mind-blowing. It’s inspiring," Climate Reality Project international manager Matt Bomms said.

Bomms noted that "this is really the one crisis where the Philippines is leading the world and we are following your footsteps." – Rappler.com