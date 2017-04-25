The children's choir from Mandaue, Cebu will perform at different venues in San Francisco

MANILA, Philippines – From the Furniture Capital of the Philippines to the Golden Gates, the internationally acclaimed Mandaue Children’s Choir is set to perform in the City of San Francisco on April 26, 7pm, at the St Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The event is hosted by Pandoo Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the USA.

Michelle Waite of Pandoo said: “These extremely talented kids and their conductor are sharing their gifts with us, with no expectations other than to be welcomed and learn more about us, as we learn more about them.”

Waite added that by hosting this kind of event they hope this would be a way for cross cultural learning, and that the event would convey a positive message and bring potential for a better and more respectful future through the children.

From games to action

Pandoo Foundation Philippines is a beneficiary of Pandoo Nation, the first gaming platform that connects kid players to the real world by providing an opportunity to convert online points into real dollars that will support the programs of Pandoo Foundation.

The foundation aims to engage and empower underprivileged Filipino children through educational activities focused on literacy, sports, and leadership.

Pandoo had adopted local community libraries, donated books, trained teachers, and organized sports leagues for children in Cebu.

Pandoo’s programs reached more than 11,000 kids, donated 3,000 books, and refurbished 3 libraries.

‘A Better World’

The invitation for the Children's Choir to perform in San Francisco started with a simple collaboration in 2015. Inspired by the words of kids in a literacy class in Cebu, a music teacher named Lady Aleen-Cruz Bernido came up with the song “A Better World.”

When Pandoo decided to produce the song, they invited John Neil Roa, Alexis Prieto, and Dahna Villapaz to sing the main parts. The Mandaue Children’s Choir agreed to sing the background.

The award-winning children’s choir won their first prize in the National Music Competitions for Young Artists in 2004.

The group also won 3 gold medals in the 1st Asian Choir Games; first prize in the Grand Prix of Choirs; and was a recipient of the Garbo sa Sugbo Award in 2004.

Under the guidance of Maestro Dennis Gregory Arcenol Sugarol, MCC also won awards around the globe, including the George Frideric Handel award at Internationales Kinderchofestival in Halle, Germany in 2015.

The Choir will visit San Francisco from April 25 to 28. They will be singing in different venues including a mini outdoor concert at Bernal Heights Library, and another two mini-concerts at Noe Valley Ministry Chapel and at the Philippine Consulate.

The group is also scheduled to have a big concert at St Luke’s Episcopal Church on April 26, 7pm.

Tickets are now being sold for their big concert, and donations are also welcome. For purchase and donations, just visit their Eventbrite page.

Pandoo Foundation will introduce the song “A Better World” during the concert. – Rappler.com

Jonnel Gozo is a Rappler intern from Lyceum of the Philippines University - Cavite.