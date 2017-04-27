Matthew Jade Tapang's family is going back to Kidapawan after his quest for gold in Palarong Pambansa ends abruptly

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Thousands praised Ariel Tapang, the father who drove a tricycle more than a thousand kilometers from Kidapawan to Antique to support his son at the Palarong Pambansa 2017.

With 3 other passengers, they endured almost two days of travel to cheer Matthew Jade Tapang on as he competed for the gold medal in the boxing elementary mosquito weight division.

Matthew Jade’s Palaro journey, however, ended abruptly after he fainted and bumped his head during the official weigh in at the Freedom Park on Wednesday, April 26. He is no longer allowed to compete in the succeeding games.

Father's faith

Ariel still believes in his son’s potential in boxing. Matthew got what it takes to become the next boxing champ, he said, vowing to support his son wherever his dreams would take him.

“Pag mag-profesional na boxer siya, aabot siya ng ibang bansa. Susuportahan talaga namin, kahit sa ibang bansa, kahit anong layo. Pero di ko madala itong tricycle ko sa ibang bansa. Kasi ang layo na eh. hindi pa pwede isakay sa airplane,” he quipped.

(When he becomes a professional boxer, I'm sure he will reach other countries. We will support him wherever in the world he is, no matter how far. But we would not be able to bring the tricycle overseas. It's not allowed inside the airplane.)

For now, he faces another challenge: he needs to raise P10,000 ($199.63)* anew to return to Kidapawan with his family. He just borrowed P10,000 for their trip to Antique.

Can you help the Tapang family?

The Tapang family plans to start their journey back to Kidapawan on Thursday, April 27.

For those who would like to help Ariel and his family reach home, here's how you can help:

Message Ariel P. Tapang via SMS (09460135566)

Donate via Palawan Pawnshop or M Lhuillier

Directly coordinate with Ariel regarding your transaction

– Rappler.com

$ = P50.09

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017 stories by campus journalists