M/V Amazing Grace can function as a mobile command center, cargo transport vessel, and evacuation ship

MANILA, Philippines – The new humanitarian ship of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has been named the M/V Amazing Grace.

Amazing Grace beat other names suggested by the public who joined the PRC's "Name that Red Cross Ship" campaign.

The ship is the biggest humanitarian and disaster response vessel in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte will christen the new ship on Tuesday, May 9, marking a milestone for PRC, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

Multi-role vessel

Originally called the M/V Susitna, the ship was built in Alaska for the United States Navy as a prototype. It was later converted into a ferry but was never used.

The new PRC ship is a multi-role vessel that can function as a mobile command center, cargo transport vessel, and evacuation ship.

It can convert from a barge into a twin-hulled ship, capable of beaching or rolling up to the shore in shallow waters. This will allow the PRC to unload life-saving equipment and vehicles without the need for a deep water port.

According to Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the PRC, they acquired the ship at a "substantial discount." It cost $1.75 million to build. – Rappler.com

MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm, is a media partner of the Philippine Red Cross.