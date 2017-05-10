(UPDATED) Ana Santos receives the Hildegarde 'People’s Choice Award in the Field of Print Journalism' for her articles that seek to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS and reproductive health

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Ana Santos, a columnist of Rappler's civic engagement section MovePH, was recognized at the 11th Hildegarde Awards given by St Scholastica College in honor of “outstanding women in communication and media.”

Santos received the Hildegarde "People’s Choice Award in the Field of Print Journalism" for her articles that seek to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS and reproductive health. Santos has also written for Rappler's investigative unit including stories on Filipino au pairs.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 10, Santos quipped that she got the award "for her 'sex work' and feminism."

"I should have known. This is St Scholastica, an institution that never shied away from issues and believed in the holistic advancement of female empowerment," Santos said.

In 2016, former Rappler writer Fritzie Rodriguez received the Hildegarde award for outstanding achievement in the print and online journalism category for her story entitled, "The long road to an LGBT anti-discrimination law."

In 2015, Rappler multimedia reporter Natashya Gutierrez was recognized also for outstanding achievement in the print and online journalism category for her story, "SAF 44: The women they left behind."

In 2014, another Rappler columnist, Shakira Sison, was cited for her essays on gay rights.

The Hildegarde Awards “were envisioned as a way through which women's ways of doing media can be documented over time so that these best practices can serve as models and duplicated by future media practitioners.” It is named after 12th century Benedictine saint Hildegarde von Bingen. – Rappler.com