MANILA, Philippines – With summer in full swing, would you dare use a Philippine flag as shade from the heat? If you answered yes, you wouldn’t be the first.

A post that has caused outrage online depicts a Philippine flag used to shield a dog in the back of a pickup truck from the sun. The post was shared more than 48,000 times as of posting. It also garnered over 4,800 reactions from netizens.

The original owner of the photo, Corazon del Mundo, says that it was taken on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at around 11:00 am along Coastal Road in the direction of Manila.

Netizens have rallied to try and identify the owner of the truck, saying that the culprit should be reprimanded for his or her actions. Many people claim that the owner’s actions are disrespectful, with some pointing out that it violates the law.

This is not the first time an incident involving disrespect for the flag has gone viral. In February 2016, a video of a student mopping the floor with the flag also went viral. This led to school officials reprimanding the student for his actions.

Also in February 2016, Madonna got slammed by the historical commission for using the flag as a costume. Because of this, she faced the possibility of being banned from the country.

Given these recent incidents and Philippine Flag Day fast approaching, this question comes to mind: are Filipinos familiar with flag etiquette?

For those who aren’t familiar with the law regarding the proper display of the flag, here’s a quick list of some of the do’s and don’ts.

Do:

Display the flag with the blue portion on top during times of peace and red on top in times of war

Display vertically with the sun and stars on top

Replace tattered or faded flags

Display the flag in a prominent place or commanding position

Don’t:

Let the flag touch anything beneath it

Deface, mutilate, or ridicule the flag

Use the flag as a pennant or decoration on motor vehicles, covering, drapery, tablecloth, staff, whip, trademark for industrial, commercial or agricultural labels, and unveiling of monuments and the like

Display the flag under paintings, below a platform, in night clubs, casinos, places of vice, and the like

Wear the flag as part of a costume or uniform

Add anything to the flag

Use the flag in advertisements or infomercials

