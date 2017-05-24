Here's how you can help residents of Marawi City, amid clashes between the Philippine military and local terrorists

This page will be updated with information on how the public can help, as details come in.

MANILA, Philippines – (UPDATED) Various groups are calling for donations after clashes erupted between the military and the Maute Group in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Several hours into the clashes on Tuesday, May 23, the situation worsened as fires broke out and power was cut. Residents posted photos of Maute Group members with the flag of the international terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS).

Before the day ended, President Rodrigo Duterte had declared martial law in Mindanao. (TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)

Here's how you can help:

Tulong Kabataan

Tulong Kabataan is calling for donations for those affected by the clashes. They are accepting the following items:

Halal food

Ready-to-eat, canned goods (no meatloaf, sausages)

Non-food items

Hijab, fully-covered clothes



Blankets



Toiletries, sanitary napkins



Medicine, first-aid kids



Cash

Donations may be dropped off at the following areas:

CASSC Office, College of Arts and Sciences, University of the Philippines (UP) Manila

Office of the Student Regent, Vinzons Hall, UP Diliman

Room 19E, One Burgundy Residences, Katipunan Avenue

UPLB USC Office, Room 10, Student Union Building, UP Los Baños

For more details, contact the following:

Adrian Puse (KPL) – 09162266436

Pat Cierva (UPM) – 09352950875

Lee Jann Abes (UPM) – 09167220210

Sam Vizcarra (UPD) – 09175420918

Marvin Santiago – 09177943055

Mackie Valenzuela (UPLB) – 09052084934

Cash donations can also be sent to the College Editors Guild of the Philippines, through Philippine Postal Savings Bank account number 0001-003036-211.

Ateneo Sanggunian

Ateneo de Manila University's student council is organizing a relief operations drive on Wednesday, May 24, from 8 am onwards at the Manuel V. Pangilinan Center for Student Leadership Room 200.

The Sanggunian is also accepting the following goods:

Blankets

Canned goods/non-perishables (halal)

Water

Clothes

The drive is open to students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

Student Council Alliance of the Philippines

The Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP) will be launching a national donation drive.

Interested groups and individuals may send an email to SCAP at scap.neb@gmail.com or contact Francis (09322284155) or Isaac (09083151257).

Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership

Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership is now working with the Office of Vice President Leni Robredo to help displaced families in Marawi.

Donations needed:

Food packs

Hygiene kits

Medicine

Batteries

Interested donors can send donations to their office at 21 Kaliraya St., Brgy. Dona Josefa, QC. For more inquiries, contact Bea at (02) 2561446 or send an email at knmovement@gmail.com

Tabang Sibilyan - Visayas

The Tabang Sibilyan - Visayas is now reactivated for the purpose of sending aid to the Marawi Clash. This is in a close coordination with the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao - Humanitarian Emergency Action Response Team.



As of the moment, they are temporarily located at the Conference Room, Room 202, JRDC Building, Osmena Boulevard, Cebu City.

They are prioritizing the following donations:

Water

Food Packs (Halal)

Raw Materials for Community Kitchen

Hygiene Kits

Clothing

For questions and other concerns, reach them through 09089001678.

Vice President Leni Robredo has also directed her office to prepare relief operations for the residents of Marawi City. – Rappler.com

Do you know of any ongoing relief efforts and volunteer drive for those affected in Marawi? Message us on Facebook and Twitter or email details to move.ph@rappler.com