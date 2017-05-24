Groups call for donations for crisis-hit Marawi
MANILA, Philippines – (UPDATED) Various groups are calling for donations after clashes erupted between the military and the Maute Group in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.
Several hours into the clashes on Tuesday, May 23, the situation worsened as fires broke out and power was cut. Residents posted photos of Maute Group members with the flag of the international terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS).
Before the day ended, President Rodrigo Duterte had declared martial law in Mindanao. (TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)
Here's how you can help:
Tulong Kabataan
Tulong Kabataan is calling for donations for those affected by the clashes. They are accepting the following items:
- Halal food
- Ready-to-eat, canned goods (no meatloaf, sausages)
- Non-food items
- Hijab, fully-covered clothes
- Blankets
- Toiletries, sanitary napkins
- Medicine, first-aid kids
- Cash
Donations may be dropped off at the following areas:
- CASSC Office, College of Arts and Sciences, University of the Philippines (UP) Manila
- Office of the Student Regent, Vinzons Hall, UP Diliman
- Room 19E, One Burgundy Residences, Katipunan Avenue
- UPLB USC Office, Room 10, Student Union Building, UP Los Baños
For more details, contact the following:
- Adrian Puse (KPL) – 09162266436
- Pat Cierva (UPM) – 09352950875
- Lee Jann Abes (UPM) – 09167220210
- Sam Vizcarra (UPD) – 09175420918
- Marvin Santiago – 09177943055
- Mackie Valenzuela (UPLB) – 09052084934
Cash donations can also be sent to the College Editors Guild of the Philippines, through Philippine Postal Savings Bank account number 0001-003036-211.
Ateneo Sanggunian
Ateneo de Manila University's student council is organizing a relief operations drive on Wednesday, May 24, from 8 am onwards at the Manuel V. Pangilinan Center for Student Leadership Room 200.
The Sanggunian is also accepting the following goods:
- Blankets
- Canned goods/non-perishables (halal)
- Water
- Clothes
The drive is open to students, faculty, staff, and alumni.
Student Council Alliance of the Philippines
The Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP) will be launching a national donation drive.
Interested groups and individuals may send an email to SCAP at scap.neb@gmail.com or contact Francis (09322284155) or Isaac (09083151257).
Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership
Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership is now working with the Office of Vice President Leni Robredo to help displaced families in Marawi.
Donations needed:
- Food packs
- Hygiene kits
- Medicine
- Batteries
Interested donors can send donations to their office at 21 Kaliraya St., Brgy. Dona Josefa, QC. For more inquiries, contact Bea at (02) 2561446 or send an email at knmovement@gmail.com
Tabang Sibilyan - Visayas
The Tabang Sibilyan - Visayas is now reactivated for the purpose of sending aid to the Marawi Clash. This is in a close coordination with the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao - Humanitarian Emergency Action Response Team.
As of the moment, they are temporarily located at the Conference Room, Room 202, JRDC Building, Osmena Boulevard, Cebu City.
They are prioritizing the following donations:
- Water
- Food Packs (Halal)
- Raw Materials for Community Kitchen
- Hygiene Kits
- Clothing
For questions and other concerns, reach them through 09089001678.
Vice President Leni Robredo has also directed her office to prepare relief operations for the residents of Marawi City. – Rappler.com
Do you know of any ongoing relief efforts and volunteer drive for those affected in Marawi? Message us on Facebook and Twitter or email details to move.ph@rappler.com