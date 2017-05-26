A total of P1.3 billion worth of stockpile and standby funds are also available, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development

MANILA, Philippines – Even as many evacuees from crisis-hit Marawi City sought refuge in the homes of their relatives in Lanao del Sur and Iligan City, the government's response agencies announced the opening of 10 more evacuation centers on Friday, May 26.

On Thursday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) opened at least 3 evacuation centers in Iligan City.

Thousands of residents fled to the nearby towns around Marawi City following the clash between government troops and the Maute Group on Tuesday, May 26.

In an interview with Rappler, DSWD Region X Director Nestor Ramos said around 30,000 to 40,000 families live in Marawi City.

They are still monitoring the exodus of residents, but as of Thursday evening, May 25, at least 13 evacuation centers are now in place in and outside Marawi City.

#MarawiClash Open evacuation centers as of May 25, 2017, 8pm Evacuation Center Location Buruun School of Fisheries Iligan City Maria Cristina Gymnasium Iligan City Tomas Cabili Gymnasium Iligan City Iligan School of Fisheries Gymnasium Iligan City MSU-IIT CASS Building Iligan City Lanao del Sur Provincial Capitol Marawi City Gomampong Ali's Residents Baloi, Lanao del Sur Saguiaran Municipal Hall Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur People's Plaza Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur Old Madrasa Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur Old Masjid Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur BFP Office Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur DepEd Kinder Room Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur

As of Friday morning, the DSWD-Disaster Response Assistance and Management Bureau (DReAMB) reported that the number of evacuees in Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur has increased. Because of this, the LGUs of the provinces have set up additional evacuation centers to accommodate the displaced families.

In Lanao Del Norte, two more evacuation centers were opened including the Gomampong Ali’s Residents in Baloi and the Gomampong Gymnasium, which currently house 37 families or 185 persons.

On the other hand, 5 more evacuaton centers in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur were set up, including the People’s Plaza, which currently houses 89 families or 445 persons; Old Madrasa with 8 families or 40 persons; and Old Masjid, Bureau of Fire Protection Office; and, Department of Education Kinder Room, which houses 5 families or 25 people each.

To date, there are 112 families or 560 persons staying at evacuation centers in Saguiran.

Other earlier identified evacuation centers include the Lanao Del Sur Provincial Capitol, Iligan School of Fisheries Gymnasium, Saguiran Municipal Hall, and the MSU-IIT CASS Building.

The DSWD is monitoring the number of evacuees staying in the evacuation centers.

Relief goods

The DSWD and the Department of Health (DOH) ensured the availability of prepositioned family food packs, hygiene kits, medicines, and other necessary items and supplies intended for internally displaced persons (IDPs) or evacuees in affected areas.

To respond to the needs of those affected by the clash, DSWD also made available a total stockpile and standby funds amounting to ₱1,341,300,199.05 ($ 26.9 million) for the following purposes:

a. Standby Funds

There is a total of P1,035,496,954.09 ($20.7 million) standby funds at the Central Office and Field Offices. Of the said amount, P1,018,898,327.50 ($ 20.4 million) is the available Quick Response Fund at the Central Office.

b. Stockpiles

There is also a total of 173,806 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to P65,397,253.61 ($1.3 million) and available Food and Non-Food Items (FNFIs) amounting to P240,405,991.35 ($4.82 million)

The DSWD also activated its red alert status on Wednesday afternoon, May 24, amid the tense situation in Marawi City.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed concerned local government units (LGUs) to ensure the safety and welfare of residents in their areas of responsibility.

Residents have been advised by security officials to stay vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Humanitarian aid

Meanwhile, international non-government organizations such as Oxfam appealed to the government to protect civilians caught in the crossfire and allow humanitarian groups safe entry to provide assistance. (READ: Groups call for donations for crisis-hit Marawi)

“We urge all parties to the conflict to allow providers of immediate humanitarian assistance safe and secure entry to the city and to provide adequate access to basic life saving assistance to all families affected by the conflict following reports that all entry and exit points in the city are now locked down,” said Oxfam Country Director Daniel Sinnathamby.

“Along with our partners, we are closely coordinating with the national government, UN agencies and other humanitarian actors to assess needs on the ground and will be ready to support if needed and provided access," Sinnathamby added. – Rappler.com

1$ = P49.86