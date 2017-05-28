According to the curator of the Aguinaldo Shrine, it's important to revisit the history of the flag and be reminded of how our heroes fought for our independence

CAVITE, Philippines – Respecting the national flag is a basic lesson taught during elementary days, but do we know why should we respect it?

From May 28 to June 12, we celebrate the National Flag Days to instill in the minds and hearts of every Filipino the importance of giving respect, honor, and reverence to the Philippine flag.

As part of the celebration, the Museo ni Emilio Aguinaldo (Aguinaldo Shrine) in Kawit, Cavite launched a flag exhibit entitled, “Sa Langit Mong Bughaw (In your blue skies).”

The exhibit shows the history of our flag and the do’s and don’ts in displaying it. (READ:PH flag used as shade from summer heat)

Respecting the flag

In an interview with Rappler, Haidee Paulette Bedruz, curator of the Aguinaldo Shrine, said that the flag, more than anything, is a symbol.

“It’s a symbol of who we are, of what happened in the past, and what it represents for us,” she said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Bedruz emphasized the importance of revisiting the history of the flag and be reminded of how our heroes fought for our independence. The flag reminds us that we must uphold their values and continue their legacy.

She added that knowing the symbols of our flag will help us know how we obtained the freedom we are now enjoying. It is also a reminder of how we can be good and responsible Filipinos in the future. (READ:Philippine flag misconceptions and other trivia)

She stressed that everyone, not only the youth, should be taught about respect for the flag.

“Hindi natin puwedeng sabihin na hindi nila alam, but to remind them lang na these are the rules and protocol kung paano mo irerespeto at paano mo gagamitin ang flag,” Bedruz said. (We cannot say that they do not know these rules, but to remind them that we have rules and protocol to follow to show respect for the flag.)

She also recalled that in her generation, they would stop whenever they passed by a school that was having its flag ceremony. When they were watching a movie and the national anthem was played, they would stand and pause. These are just simple ways of showing respect for the flag.

“These are basic rules and based on that you’ll just follow and respect the flag,” she said.

Sa Langit Mong Bughaw: A Flag Exhibit will be on until June 12 at the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite. The shrine is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 8 am to 4 pm, with no entrance fee. – Rappler.com

Jonnel Gozo is a Rappler intern. He is also taking up AB Communication-Broadcasting at the Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite.