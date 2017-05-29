Caritas Philippines, the social action arm of the Catholic Church, initially releases P300,000 to support the relief operations of the Diocese of Iligan social action center

MANILA, Philippines – To help Filipinos displaced by the ongoing armed conflict in Marawi City, the National Secretariat for Social Action (NASSA)/ Caritas Philippines launched on Monday, May 29, a solidarity appeal to 85 dioceses nationwide.

In a letter sent to bishops of the 85 dioceses, Caritas Philippines National Director Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona called for assistance to those affected by the clashes in Marawi City caused by the Maute group.

"The national Caritas is now appealing to your generosity for any assistance to augment the needs of the internally displaced persons affected by the Marawi siege,” Tirona said.

Caritas, the social action arm of the Catholic Church, initially released P300,000 ($6,000) to support the relief operations of the Diocese of Iligan social action center. Other dioceses in Mindanao have also started helping the Prelature of Marawi in assisting displaced families, Tirona added.

The organization has already deployed an assessment team to Mindanao to check the needs of those affected.

Thousands affected

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), more than 11,458 families or 55,000 people have fled their homes since the conflict started on Tuesday, May 23. (WATCH: How a father fled Marawi to save kids, wife in labor)

Caritas said there are still no updates regarding the status of Marawi Vicar General Fr Chiro Suganod and 15 other civilians who were abducted by the Maute group from St Mary's Cathedral in Marawi last week.

Catholic bishops in Mindanao have prayed and encouraged all sides to pursue peace, adding that the Martial Law in Mindanao "must be temporary."

Those interested to help the Catholic Church's relief operations can deposit through the following bank account:

Bank: Bank of the Philippine Islands

Branch: Intramuros, Manila

Account Name: CBCP CARITAS FILIPINAS FOUNDATION, INC. NASSA

Account Number: 4951-0071-08

– Rappler.com

*$1 = P49.82

If you want to help internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City or if you have reports about their humanitarian needs like temporary shelter, relief goods, water, and hygiene kits, post them on the Agos map, text to 2929 (SMART and SUN), or tag MovePH on Twitter or Facebook. You may also link up with other organizations that called for donations.