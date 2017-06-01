Those interested to help may send in-kind or cash donations to the Department of Social Welfare and Development

Published 3:50 PM, June 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – As the Marawi crisis enters its 10th day, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it is willing to facilitate donations in cash and in kind for residents affected by the armed conflict.

As of Wednesday, May 31, the number of affected residents in Marawi City has increased to 92,628 people or 18,609 families. Of this number, 13,194 people or 2,722 families are staying in 22 evacuation centers in Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur. (READ: DSWD: Improvements needed in shelters for Marawi evacuees)

The crisis in Marawi City started with a military raid on May 23. Clashes erupted between soldiers and terrorists from the Maute Group, driving away thousands of families.

The DSWD has provided P36,377,610 worth of relief assistance to the evacuees as of Wednesday. The department's Central Office has also provided a total of P60,055,000 to its field offices in Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

More help needed

The public can send in-kind donations to the DSWD National Resource Operations Center (NROC) along Chapel Road, Pasay City. Of priority are halal food (beef, chicken, or fish) such as instant noodles in chicken or beef flavors, as well as corned beef and sardines. Those interested to help are also encouraged to donate hijab, taqiyah, and other Muslim clothing, toiletries, and bottled water.

Cash donations can be deposited to the following accounts:

DSWD Dollar Saving Account for Foreign Donation

Account Name: DSWD FOREIGN DONATION

Account Number: 3124-0055-81

Swift Code: TLBPPHMMXXX

Bank Address: Land Bank of the Philippines, Batasan Branch, Constitution Hills, Quezon City

Peso Current Account

Account Name: DSWD DONATION

Account Number: 3122-1011-84

Bank Address: Land Bank of the Philippines, Batasan Branch, Constitution Hills, Quezon City

Donors should notify the DSWD Finance Management Service (FMS) or Cash Division (CD) of their donation through phone or email. Kindly send the validated deposit slip together with your information (name, nationality, and address) to finance@dswd.gov.ph and cash@dswd.gov.ph or fax to 9318127. – Rappler.com

If you want to help internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City or if you have reports about their humanitarian needs like temporary shelter, relief goods, water, and hygiene kits, post them on the Agos map, text to 2929 (SMART and SUN), or tag MovePH on Twitter or Facebook. You may also link up with other organizations that called for donations.