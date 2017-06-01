Rappler will be talking to Education Secretary Leonor Briones. Bookmark this page to watch the interview soon.

Published 4:33 PM, June 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The clashes between the military and local terrorists in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur are affecting elementary and high school students in Mindanao.

About 5,000 learners fled the crisis-hit city with their families, the Department of Education (DepEd) said on Thursday, June 1, the 10th day of the clashes.

To date, the number of affected residents in Marawi City has reached more than 92,000 people or about 18,700 families. They left their villages to seek refuge in nearby cities and provinces, according to the DSWD-Disaster Response Assistance and Management Bureau (DReAMB).

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23, following clashes between the military and the Maute terrorist group in Marawi City. (READ: TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)

How will the declaration of martial law affect the opening of classes in Mindanao? What is the situation of learners who evacuated Marawi City? What help do they need?

