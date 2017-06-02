'The DSWD continues to assist the affected families both in the evacuation centers and those staying outside evacuation centers,' Social Secretary Judy Taguiwalo says

Published 7:44 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Relief assistance has reached residents stranded inside the besieged Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Friday, June 2.

"The Provincial Social Welfare Development Office (PSWDO) of Lanao del Sur reported that the residents were very happy to see them delivering the family food packs (on Thursday). They conducted relief distribution until the evening," Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said.

The crisis in Marawi City started with a military raid on May 23. Clashes erupted between soldiers and terrorists from the Maute Group, driving away thousands of families.

The DSWD has since provided more than P36.3 million worth of relief assistance to the evacuees as of Wednesday, May 31. The department's Central Office has also provided a total of P60,055,000 to its field offices in Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

The Central Office earlier sent 10,000 family food packs and non-food items to affected families in the city. (READ: How to help Marawi through DSWD)

As of 6 am on Friday, the DSWD-Disaster Response Assistance and Management Bureau (DReAMB) said the ongoing armed conflict has affected more than 100,200 people or about 20,000 families.

Of this number, about 14,000 people or 3,000 families are still taking refuge in 24 identified evacuation centers, while nearly 86,300 people or 17,000 families are staying with their relatives and friends in Lanao Del Norte, Lanao Del Sur, and Cotabato. (READ: DSWD: Improvements needed in shelters for Marawi evacuees)

"The DSWD continues to assist the affected families both in the evacuation centers and those staying outside evacuation centers. Yesterday, our staff from Field Office XII distributed food packs, hygiene kits, and malong to Marawi residents who fled to their relatives and friends in Koronadal City, South Cotabato,” Taguiwalo said.

She added: “We maintain our close coordination with the LGUs to reach and extend aid to all affected families. We will assist them until they can return to their respective homes and bounce back to their normal lives." (WATCH: How a father fled Marawi to save kids, wife in labor) – Rappler.com

If you want to help internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City or if you have reports about their humanitarian needs like temporary shelter, relief goods, water, and hygiene kits, post them on the Agos map, text to 2929 (SMART and SUN), or tag MovePH on Twitter or Facebook. You may also link up with other organizations that called for donations.