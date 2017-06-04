School opening complaints from parents and students may be sent directly to the Department of Education (DepEd) Central Office or to its local counterparts

Published 8:10 AM, June 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – With the reactivation of the Oplan Balik Eskwela Information and Action Centers (OBEIAC) on May 29, students, parents, teachers, and other stakeholders now have a wider access to information related to the start of the school year.

After the week-long Brigada Eskwela, the community-based volunteer program initiated by the Department of Education (DepEd) which was held in May, public schools across the country are already expected to be prepared for the opening of classes on Monday, June 5.

The DepEd has also allotted more hotlines to accommodate requests, complaints, and suggestions regarding the opening of classes.

The effort, according to Education Secretary Leonor Briones, will be nationwide. "What happens in Manila, happens everywhere else," she said.

Stakeholders may also relay their concerns to the DepEd's regional and division counterparts which are on the frontlines for the central processing and routing mechanism. The regional OBEIACs also accept walk-in clients.

Here are the hotlines at the central office:

The DepEd Central Office (CO) OBEIAC will accommodate public concerns from 7 am to 6 pm, Monday to Sunday.

For this year, the DepEd CO OBEIAC is headed by Undersecretary Jesus Mateo and Assistant Secretary GH Ambat.

Meanwhile, the regional OBEIACs are headed by the Assistant Regional Directors, and are composed of representatives from the Public Affairs Unit; Field Technical Assistance Division; Policy, Planning and Research Division (PPRD); Quality Assurance Division (QAD) for Private Schools; Curriculum and Learning Management Division (CLMD); Senior High School/K to 12 Focal Persons; and Legal Unit. – Rappler.com