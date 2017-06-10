Let us show our support for Filipino soldiers and cops deployed to Marawi City. Thank them for their sacrifices and selflessness using the hashtag #SalamatSaSerbisyo.

Published 8:01 PM, June 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will commemorate its 119th Independence day on Monday, June 12, with martial law in Mindanao and the crisis in Marawi City as its backdrop.



Amid the fighting in the Southern Philippines, military spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said government troops will raise the Philippine flag in crisis-hit Marawi to mark Independence Day.

The Marawi clashes had killed 58 soldiers and policemen as of Saturday, June 10. On Friday, June 9, the Presidential Communications Operations Office released an initial list of 45 casualties on the government side, among them, Marawi deputy police chief Police Inspector Edwin Placido.

Independence Day commemorates the Philippines' liberation from over 300 years of Spanish colonization. This year's observance takes on a more symbolic meaning as many Filipino soldiers put their life on the line to liberate Marawi from local terrorists who claim links to the Islamic State (ISIS).

