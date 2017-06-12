Responding to MovePH's callout, social media users share words of encouragement and gratitude for security forces battling terrorists in Marawi City

Published 8:30 PM, June 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Messages of support for soldiers and police deployed to Marawi City poured in as Filipinos celebrated the country's 119th Independence Day on Monday, June 12.

Last Saturday, June 10, Rappler's civic engagement arm MovePH crowdsourced messages of support for soldiers and police who have put their lives on the line to liberate Marawi City from local terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS).

At least 58 soldiers and police have been killed in Marawi City. The Philippine government paid tribute to them through a noontime salute on Independence Day, with their names and photos shown on television and read out on radio one by one.

Online, Filipinos joined the Philippine government in remembering the fallen security forces. Some also expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.

"Makipadaddam kami ta familia na ira na nagawan tu suddalu, pulis anna karwan paga tu biktima na terrorista," said Virginia Guzman, a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas. (I am offering my condolences to the bereaved families of the fallen soldiers and policemen and the other civilian victims of the local terrorists.)

Sa mga kasundaluhang nag-alay at nag-aalay ng kanilang kinabukasan para sa ating kasalukuyan, maraming salamat sa inyo!#SalamatSaSerbisyo — HerMIONE_Granger (@cindy_marq) June 12, 2017

To the 58 policemen and soldiers who gave their life for the country, & for those who continue to fight for the country, #SalamatSaSerbisyo — Tin Gumba (TINapay) (@TinGumba) June 12, 2017

Netizens also shared their messages of support for security forces still in Marawi City. The crisis will enter its 4th week on Tuesday, June 13.

On X, Rappler's self-publishing platform, Clyde Villanueva shared the messages of several Filipino youth leaders for the soldiers and policemen in Marawi City. The messages were said in 12 regional dialects.

In her article published on X, Bea Herrera also said: "To the bravest men, #SalamatSaSerbisyo. We owe our freedom, we owe today, to each and every one of you who fought (and are still fighting) for absolute freedom from the hands of terrorists."

What is your message for the soldiers and policemen in Marawi City? Thank them for their sacrifices using the hashtag #SalamatSaSerbisyo! – Rappler.com