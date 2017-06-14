The DSWD thanks the many groups and individuals who continue to send goods and cash to victims of the Marawi conflict

Published 3:36 PM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Several groups and individuals extended assistance to families affected by the crisis in Marawi City, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Students from the University of the Philippines Diliman and Manila campuses sent canned goods, bottled mineral water, sacks of rice, medicines, and toiletries. (READ: Maranao student helps build Muslim-Christian understanding in evacuation site)

The Masonic District-National Capital Region provided canned goods, instant noodles, biscuits, infant milk, bottled water, and clothing.

Sogo Hotel gave 3,000 pieces of blankets while the Bureau of Customs donated 3,000 bags of 50-kilogram glutinous rice

These were coursed through the department's National Resource Operations Center (NROC). (READ: Groups call for donations for crisis-hit Marawi)

Donations were also sent directly to DSWD's field office in Region XI and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The Mindanao Banana Farmers and Exporters Association, Inc. donated more than 100 cases of bottled minteral water while Kabataan Party List - Cordillera brought sacks of rice, packs of coffee and milk, assorted canned goods, toiletries, and clothes.

Cebu Pacific Air also gave DSWD 20,000 kilograms of cargo space to bring relief goods from Manila to Cagayan de Oro. Donations will be flown via Cebu Pacific Air and will be transported by the DSWD.

The department also acknowledged those who donated cash through DSWD's bank accounts.

"Lubos ang ating pasasalamat sa mga grupo at indibidwal at kanilang pamilya na nagbigay ng tulog sa ating mga kapatid na evacuees mula Marawi," said DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

(We thank the different groups and individuals and their families who gave aid to our fellow citizens who have evacuated from Marawi.)

"Malayo po ang maaabot ng inyong mga ibinahaging tulong sa pagpapabuti ng kalagayan ng mga apektadong pamilya," she added. (The help you extended will go a long way towards the improvement of situation of the affected families.)

On May 23, clashes erupted in the city as the military moved to hunt down "high-value targets" from the Maute group and the Abu Sayyaf Group, driving away thousands of families. (TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)

As of June 2, over 100,000 residents were displaced due to the armed conflict while about 20,000 people were staying in 20 evacuation centers. (READ: How a father fled Marawi to save kids, wife in labor)

The DSWD earlier released P60,055,000 to its field offices in Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

More help needed

Interested parties who want to extend help to the families may still donate through the DSWD, according to a statement released by the department. (READ: How to help Marawi evacuees through DSWD)

In-kind donations from Metro Manila may be sent to the NROC at Chapel Road in Pasay City with the telephone number (02) 511 1259. The operation center is open Monday to Friday from 6 am to 6 pm.

Donations coming from Mindanao can be sent directly to the field offices:

Region X office: Masterson Ave., Upper Carmen, Cagayan de Oro City with telephone numbers (88) 858 8134 and 858 6333.

Region XII office: Poblacion, Koronadal City, South Cotabato with the telephone number (083) 228 6080.

Cash donations can be deposited to the following accounts:

DSWD Dollar Saving Account for Foreign Donation

Account Name: DSWD FOREIGN DONATION

Account Number: 3124-0055-81

Swift Code: TLBPPHMMXXX

Bank Address: Land Bank of the Philippines, Batasan Branch, Constitution Hills, Quezon City

Peso Current Account

Account Name: DSWD DONATION

Account Number: 3122-1011-84

Bank Address: Land Bank of the Philippines, Batasan Branch, Constitution Hills, Quezon City

Donors should notify the DSWD Finance Management Service (FMS) or Cash Division (CD) of their donation through phone or email. Send the validated deposit slip together with your information (name, nationality, and address) to finance@dswd.gov.ph and cash@dswd.gov.ph or fax to 9318127.– Rappler.com

If you want to help internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City or if you have reports about their humanitarian needs like temporary shelter, relief goods, water, and hygiene kits, post them on the Agos map, text to 2929 (SMART and SUN), or tag MovePH on Twitter or Facebook. You may also link up with other organizations that called for donations.