Published 10:15 PM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Families displaced by the crisis in Marawi City will receive cash assistance of P5,000, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Wednesday, June 14.

The DSWD said P1,000 is intended for food assistance during Ramadan, while the remaining P4,000 will be for transportation and other needs of the evacuees when they return home. (READ: Ahead of Ramadan, Marawi residents pray for lasting peace)

According to the DSWD, a family food pack containing 6 kilos of rice, 3 cans each of corned beef and sardines, and 6 packs of instant coffee are "not enough or suitable for Ramadan."

"The families can use the money (P1,000) to buy food that is more suitable for them when they break their fast at sunset," Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said.

The remaining P4,000 will be released to each family when it is safe for them to go back to Marawi City. (READ: Marawi crisis: 'It's my first Ramadan far away from family')

"We are also preparing other actions to help them when they resume their lives in their communities," Taguiwalo said.

The cash assistance will be handed out in the department's offsite Serbisyo locations – at public schools, barangay halls, day care centers, and evacuation centers, among others – which will be determined by DSWD regional directors.

It may also be claimed at the DSWD's field offices. The department said monitoring would be conducted by the field offices on a daily basis until the displaced families return to their homes. (READ: WATCH: Marawi clashes tear apart families, friends on Ramadan)

"Our Muslim brothers and sisters from Marawi ... cannot fully observe the rites and eat traditional meals because most of them have been displaced – with many of them now staying in evacuation centers," Taguiwalo said.

Duplication of records

Taguiwalo also gave assurances that duplication of names in their profiling system will be resolved to ensure fair allotment of assistance to all affected families.

On May 23, clashes erupted in Marawi City as the military moved to hunt down "high-value targets" from the Maute Group and the Abu Sayyaf Group, driving away thousands of families. (READ: TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)

As of Tuesday, June 13, 65,198 families or 316,684 people have been displaced due to the conflict. (READ: How a father fled Marawi to save kids, wife in labor)

About 3,074 out of the 65,198 families or 14,772 out of the 316,684 people are still staying in 68 evacuation centers. The bigger remainder of the affected individuals are staying with their relatives or friends in various regions.

Since the clashes broke, several groups and individuals have extended assistance to the affected families.

Interested parties who want to help may still donate through the DSWD. (READ: How to help Marawi evacuees through DSWD) – with reports from Bea Herrera / Rappler.com

If you want to help internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City or if you have reports about their humanitarian needs like temporary shelter, relief goods, water, and hygiene kits, post them on the Agos map, text to 2929 (SMART and SUN). You may also link up with other organizations that called for donations.

