The 22-year-old graduating student will speak on behalf of 36 summa cum laude students and 4,000 graduates

Published 11:23 AM, June 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – BS Molecular Biology and Biotechnology summa cum laude graduate Arman Ali Ghodsinia will deliver the valedictory speech in the 106th commencement exercises of the University of the Philippines Diliman on Sunday, June 25.

Ghodsinia obtained a General Weighted Average (GWA) of 1.176. His mother hails from Marawi City while his father is Iranian.

Coming on the heels of the crisis in Marawi City, the inspiring story of Ghodsinia was welcome news for Filipino netizens. On social media, Filipinos congratulated and praised the young graduating student for his achievement.

As of posting, the photo about Ghodsinia has garnered at least 5,400 reactions and 1,400 shares.

Ghodsinia is a nephew of Samira Gutoc-Tomawis, one of President Rodrigo Duterte's appointees for the drafting of the Bangsamoro Basic Law.

"It proves that there are many outstanding Bangsamoro out there. This is a great story. Now that he has grown, it is great to see him shine," Tomawis said in an interview with Rappler.

Tomawis recently resigned from her post in May 2017 reportedly over Duterte's joke in Sulu when he said that he would take the blame for soldiers who commit rape while martial law is in effect.

According to Tomawis, Ghodsinia is "a very happy young boy. He's very joyful and friendly."

"Just him standing up there. That's the message. That's showing the world that he's doing his part in this society. That not all Maranaos are Maute," she added.

The 22-year-old state scholar will speak on behalf of 36 summa cum laude students and 4,000 graduates.

Budget and Management Secretary Benjamin Diokno, will be conferred a Doctor of Laws, honoris causa degree at the commencement exercises. It is the university's highest rank and honor.

Diokno, a professor emeritus at the UP School of Economics, will also be the commencement speaker.

Here are the other summa cum laude students:

Williard Joshua D. Jose (BS Electronics and Communications Engineering) – 1.058

Rangel DG. Daroya (BS Electronics and Communications Engineering) – 1.074

Patricia S. Sy (BA Sociology) – 1.089

Victor Carlo G. Irene (BA Philosophy) – 1.101

Stephanie Ann B. Lopez (BA Psychology) – 1.102

Paollo Deo R. Reyes (BS Statistics) – 1.103

Martin Anthony M. Salud (BA European Languages) – 1.104

John Ian V. Baytamo (BS Mechanical Engineering) – 1.115

Arla Mae Nicole T. Salcedo (BA Psychology) – 1.125

John Alexander O. Soriano (BS Business Administration and Accountancy) – 1.131

Jeynald Jeyromme L. Endaya (BS Computer Science) – 1.133

Johntee T. Tantuco (BS Industrial Engineering) – 1.152

Quirby Angelo S. Alberto (BS Industrial Engineering) – 1.154

Angelica Cielo B. Gozar (BA Psychology) – 1.157

Philip Christopher S. Cruz (BS Physics) – 1.163

Krizzia Elyse B. Mañago (BA Linguistics) – 1.163

Jose Monfred C. Sy (BA Comparative Literature) – 1.166

Marco Angelo DP. Samonte (BS Electronics and Communications Engineering) – 1.166

Clare Feliz S. Tan (BS Computer Science) – 1.166

Jan Patrick C. Tan (BS Molecular Biology and Biotechnology) – 1.168

Kristine Larissa B. Yu (BS Chemistry) – 1.169

Christine Darla A. Bautista (BS Business Administration) – 1.171

Christian Cariño (BS Chemistry) – 1.172

Corinna Victoria C. Martinez (BS Psychology) – 1.172

Marco G. Del Valle (BS Business Administration) – 1.173

Jennifer B. Rucio (BS Tourism) - 1.173

Ian Christian Belando Fernandez (BS Computer Engineering) – 1.177

Ryan Timothy D. Yu (BS Molecular Biology and Biotechnology) – 1.179

Katherine Adrielle R. Bersola (Bachelor of Sports Science) – 1.118

Marly Vea Clarisse L. Elli (BA Linguistics) – 1.182

Mary Anne Balane (BA English Studies) – 1.183

Angelo Rafael E. Arcilla (BS Business Economics) – 1.183

Erica Camille U. Lau (BS Business Administration and Accountancy) – 1.193

Teod Carlo C. Cabili (BS Statistics) – 1.196

Kamille Anne U. Areopagita (Bachelor of Fine Arts [Visual Communication]) – 1.197

– Rappler.com



Danielle Nakpil is a former Rappler intern and a graduating student in UP Diliman