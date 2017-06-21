UP student who hails from Marawi to deliver valedictory speech
MANILA, Philippines – BS Molecular Biology and Biotechnology summa cum laude graduate Arman Ali Ghodsinia will deliver the valedictory speech in the 106th commencement exercises of the University of the Philippines Diliman on Sunday, June 25.
Ghodsinia obtained a General Weighted Average (GWA) of 1.176. His mother hails from Marawi City while his father is Iranian.
Coming on the heels of the crisis in Marawi City, the inspiring story of Ghodsinia was welcome news for Filipino netizens. On social media, Filipinos congratulated and praised the young graduating student for his achievement.
As of posting, the photo about Ghodsinia has garnered at least 5,400 reactions and 1,400 shares.
Ghodsinia is a nephew of Samira Gutoc-Tomawis, one of President Rodrigo Duterte's appointees for the drafting of the Bangsamoro Basic Law.
"It proves that there are many outstanding Bangsamoro out there. This is a great story. Now that he has grown, it is great to see him shine," Tomawis said in an interview with Rappler.
Tomawis recently resigned from her post in May 2017 reportedly over Duterte's joke in Sulu when he said that he would take the blame for soldiers who commit rape while martial law is in effect.
According to Tomawis, Ghodsinia is "a very happy young boy. He's very joyful and friendly."
"Just him standing up there. That's the message. That's showing the world that he's doing his part in this society. That not all Maranaos are Maute," she added.
The 22-year-old state scholar will speak on behalf of 36 summa cum laude students and 4,000 graduates.
Budget and Management Secretary Benjamin Diokno, will be conferred a Doctor of Laws, honoris causa degree at the commencement exercises. It is the university's highest rank and honor.
Diokno, a professor emeritus at the UP School of Economics, will also be the commencement speaker.
Here are the other summa cum laude students:
- Williard Joshua D. Jose (BS Electronics and Communications Engineering) – 1.058
- Rangel DG. Daroya (BS Electronics and Communications Engineering) – 1.074
- Patricia S. Sy (BA Sociology) – 1.089
- Victor Carlo G. Irene (BA Philosophy) – 1.101
- Stephanie Ann B. Lopez (BA Psychology) – 1.102
- Paollo Deo R. Reyes (BS Statistics) – 1.103
- Martin Anthony M. Salud (BA European Languages) – 1.104
- John Ian V. Baytamo (BS Mechanical Engineering) – 1.115
- Arla Mae Nicole T. Salcedo (BA Psychology) – 1.125
- John Alexander O. Soriano (BS Business Administration and Accountancy) – 1.131
- Jeynald Jeyromme L. Endaya (BS Computer Science) – 1.133
- Johntee T. Tantuco (BS Industrial Engineering) – 1.152
- Quirby Angelo S. Alberto (BS Industrial Engineering) – 1.154
- Angelica Cielo B. Gozar (BA Psychology) – 1.157
- Philip Christopher S. Cruz (BS Physics) – 1.163
- Krizzia Elyse B. Mañago (BA Linguistics) – 1.163
- Jose Monfred C. Sy (BA Comparative Literature) – 1.166
- Marco Angelo DP. Samonte (BS Electronics and Communications Engineering) – 1.166
- Clare Feliz S. Tan (BS Computer Science) – 1.166
- Jan Patrick C. Tan (BS Molecular Biology and Biotechnology) – 1.168
- Kristine Larissa B. Yu (BS Chemistry) – 1.169
- Christine Darla A. Bautista (BS Business Administration) – 1.171
- Christian Cariño (BS Chemistry) – 1.172
- Corinna Victoria C. Martinez (BS Psychology) – 1.172
- Marco G. Del Valle (BS Business Administration) – 1.173
- Jennifer B. Rucio (BS Tourism) - 1.173
- Ian Christian Belando Fernandez (BS Computer Engineering) – 1.177
- Ryan Timothy D. Yu (BS Molecular Biology and Biotechnology) – 1.179
- Katherine Adrielle R. Bersola (Bachelor of Sports Science) – 1.118
- Marly Vea Clarisse L. Elli (BA Linguistics) – 1.182
- Mary Anne Balane (BA English Studies) – 1.183
- Angelo Rafael E. Arcilla (BS Business Economics) – 1.183
- Erica Camille U. Lau (BS Business Administration and Accountancy) – 1.193
- Teod Carlo C. Cabili (BS Statistics) – 1.196
- Kamille Anne U. Areopagita (Bachelor of Fine Arts [Visual Communication]) – 1.197
– Rappler.com
Danielle Nakpil is a former Rappler intern and a graduating student in UP Diliman