Published 2:45 PM, June 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Israel has donated medical supplies and equipment to help those affected by the clashes in Marawi City.

On Thursday, June 22, the Embassy of Israel in Manila turned over P1 million worth of medical supplies, equipment, and medicines to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed us to lend a hand of support to the affected people in Marawi and the surrounding areas," said Israel ambassador Ephraim Ben Matityau.

The donations include emergency carts and medicines; portable nebulizer machines, ECG machines, and doppler; and oxygen tanks and basic medicine package, among others.

"We all hope for a speedy return of the population to their homes and normal life in time for the [Eid'l Fitr] celebration, and that peace and national harmony will be restored," said Matityau.

A basic health care unit was set up by the PRC in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte on June 8. (READ: How a father fled Marawi to save kids, wife in labor)

"We are grateful for the outpouring support we received from our partners and donors as the (PRC) continues with its humanitarian efforts for our brothers and sisters in Marawi crisis," said PRC Chairman and Senator Richard Gordon.

Intense fighting between government forces and the local terrorist groups has sparked fears of a humanitarian disaster. (READ: DOH to provide P27-M aid to Marawi City)

According to reports, 24 people have died due to dehydration and other health-related causes as of Sunday, June 18.

On Tuesday, June 20, the MMDA distributed 1,200 gallons of filtered gallons of potable water to 120 families from Marawi temporarily sheltered in Iligan City.

Evacuees at the Basagad and Ma'had Abdul Hamid Al-Islamie evacuation centers, Purok 8 in Barangay Pacalundo, and Markazie National Highway in Barangay West Poblacion in Lanao del Norte received the drinking water.

The crisis in Marawi started when government troops clashed with the combined forces of the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf Group on May 23. (READ: TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, a total of 69,321 families or 338,674 individuals have been affected by the conflict as of Wednesday, June 21. (READ: Groups call for donations for crisis-hit Marawi)

Some 3,747 families or 17,724 persons are staying in 83 evacuation centers while 60,810 families or 297,110 persons are seeking refuge in other regions.

Since the clashes broke, several groups and individuals have extended assistance to the affected families. – with a report from Danielle Nakpil/Rappler.com

If you want to help internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City or if you have reports about their humanitarian needs like temporary shelter, relief goods, water, and hygiene kits, post them on the Agos map, text to 2929 (SMART and SUN), or tag MovePH on Twitter or Facebook. You may also link up with other organizations that called for donations.