371 participants from government agencies and non-government groups help form the 'human leaf'

Published 12:04 PM, June 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of environmental advocates gathered on Friday, June 23, at the University of the Philippines for a fair to cap off the celebration of environment month.

Spearheaded by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the event aimed to encourage Filipinos to connect with nature and rally to protect it.

The highlight of the fair is the human-chain leaf formation of 371 participants from various government agencies and non-government groups. Using green umbrellas, the group formed a "human leaf" as big as a basketball court.

According to Ammar Torrevillas, the facilitator from San Francisco High School in Quezon City, the activity sought to "strengthen and widen consciousness toward environment protection."

In the evening, performances from different artists and dance groups entertained the crowd. Among those who performed were Autotelic, Bayang Barrios, Chicosci, Ebe Dancel, Gloc9, Lou Bonnevie, and Mayonnaise, as well as dance numbers from the UP Streetdance Club, UP Dance Company, and UP Integrated School PEP Squad.

The month-long celebration featured different activities such as tree planting, environmental lectures, and exhibits.

The first youth Greenducation was also launched to raise awareness on environmental sustainability, in line with the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.– Rappler.com

Clyde Jayvy Villanueva is a Rappler intern