Published 12:09 AM, June 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of members and supporters of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community marched on the streets of Plaza de los Alcaldes in Marikina City on Saturday, June 24, for the 2017 Metro Manila Pride March.

This year's pride march hoped to unite the community, as well as LGBTQ+ allies, friends, and family, in fighting for equal rights and resolving discrimination against the gay community.

See the highlights of this year's event:

According to Loreen Ordono, the Pride March also serves as a "platform where they can manifest legitimate concerns" such as the passage of House Bill No. 4982 or the Sexual Orientation Gender Identity Expression (SOGIE) Equality Act.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, a staunch advocate of women and LGBTQ+ rights, gave the keynote speech. "We march for those who can't. Dear friends, love is the currency of our struggle!" said Hontiveros.

Actress Nora Aunor also joined the Pride March.

Different groups put up booths that gave away free human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) testing and condoms.

While some see the march as an avenue where members of the LGBT community can voice out their concerns, others see it as a safe space where they can express themselves without prejudice.

At the end of the day, #LoveWins. – with Vee Salazar/Rappler.com