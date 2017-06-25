Check out the highlights of this year's march to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride and diversity

Published 9:30 PM, June 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community walked for freedom and diversity at the 2017 Metro Manila Pride March on Saturday, June 24, in Marikina City.

Mostly in rainbow outfits, those who attended the event celebrated love and pride for the gay community. (READ: Embracing 'DiBearSity' at the Metro Manila Pride March)

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who gave the keynote speech during the event, called on the public to stand in solidarity with the community. "We march for those who can't. Dear friends, love is the currency of our struggle," she said.

See the highlights of the event in the video above. – with Vee Salazar and Alecs Ongcal / Rappler.com