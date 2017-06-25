WATCH: 2017 Metro Manila Pride March
MANILA, Philippines – Members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community walked for freedom and diversity at the 2017 Metro Manila Pride March on Saturday, June 24, in Marikina City.
Mostly in rainbow outfits, those who attended the event celebrated love and pride for the gay community. (READ: Embracing 'DiBearSity' at the Metro Manila Pride March)
Senator Risa Hontiveros, who gave the keynote speech during the event, called on the public to stand in solidarity with the community. "We march for those who can't. Dear friends, love is the currency of our struggle," she said.
See the highlights of the event in the video above. – with Vee Salazar and Alecs Ongcal / Rappler.com