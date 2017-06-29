On Rappler Talk on Thursday, 3:30 pm, June 29, Ghodsinia talks to MovePH's Voltaire Tupaz about the Maranao people – their plight and aspirations – from the point of view of the youth. Bookmark this page.

MANILA, Philippines – BS Molecular Biology and Biotechnology summa cum laude graduate Arman Ali Ghodsinia delivered the valedictory speech in the 106th commencement exercises of the University of the Philippines Diliman on Sunday, June 25. (READ: Maranao UP graduate: 'Magmalasakit sa mga naaapi')

Ghodsinia, who hails from Marawi City, spoke not only on behalf of 36 summa cum laude students and 4,000 graduates but also for his fellow Maranao who are affected by the war in Mindanao.

To date, more than 83,500 families or 385,000 people from Marawi City have been displaced by the month-long clashes between government troops and local terrorists. The Marawi crisis had prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in the southern Philippines.

Ghodsinia spoke to MovePH's Voltaire Tupaz about the people of Marawi – their plight and aspirations – from the point of view of a young Maranao. Joining him is his sister Farah, a peace advocate who graduated magna cum laude at UP.

Know how the new graduate broke barriers as an Iskolar ng Bayan and why he, together with his sister, intend to push for peace in Mindanao moving forward. – Rappler.com