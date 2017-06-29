IN PHOTOS: 2nd quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill
The Office of Civil Defense leads an earthquake drill around the country on Thursday, June 29
Published 7:50 PM, June 29, 2017
Updated 7:50 PM, June 29, 2017
EARTHQUAKE DRILL. Cops 'rescue' a mock victim at the Manila Police District headquarters during the National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill on June 29, 2017. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) led the National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill on Thursday afternoon, June 29.
This is the 2nd quarter edition of the drill, which is regularly organized by the OCD to ensure that authorities and the public will be prepared for earthquakes. (READ: Earthquake tips: what to do before, during, and after)
Below are some photos of the activity in various parts of the metro.
Makati
TRAFFIC ENFORCERS. MMDA traffic enforcers participate in the earthquake drill in Makati City on June 29, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
STAFF. MMDA employees cover their heads as they go out of the office. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
RESCUE. Responders 'rescue' a mock victim in one of the simulations during the earthquake drill. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
Manila
SAFE ZONE. Uniformed and non-uniformed personnel evacuate at the Manila Police District headquarters on June 29, 2017. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
DUCK. Policemen at the Manila Police District headquarters take cover during the earthquake drill on June 29, 2017. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
EMERGENCY AID. Rescue operations are simulated during the earthquake drill on June 29, 2017. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
Quezon City
PRACTICE. Students of Corazon C. Aquino Elementary School in Batasan, Quezon City, cover their heads. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
COVER. Students cover their heads with notebooks during the earthquake drill. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
Did you participate in the Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com