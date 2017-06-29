The Office of Civil Defense leads an earthquake drill around the country on Thursday, June 29

Published 7:50 PM, June 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) led the National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill on Thursday afternoon, June 29.

This is the 2nd quarter edition of the drill, which is regularly organized by the OCD to ensure that authorities and the public will be prepared for earthquakes. (READ: Earthquake tips: what to do before, during, and after)

Below are some photos of the activity in various parts of the metro.

Makati

Manila

Quezon City

Did you participate in the Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com