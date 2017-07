How can you lend money and manage those who owe you?

Published 11:43 AM, July 11, 2017

In this episode of "Usapang Pera," social media personality Sinon Loresca (also known as the "Catwalk King") shows wealth management consultant Vince Rapisura a long list of people who owe him money.



Vince gives Sinon advice on how to extend loans to ensure payment and avoid straining relationships with families and friends. – Rappler.com