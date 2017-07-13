The partnership ensures there is 'enough supply of safe and quality blood' for anyone who needs it

Published 8:20 PM, July 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Staff from 62 organizations will be donating blood every year, as part of a newly signed deal with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

These groups signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) during the 2017 Blood Service Partners' Engagement Ceremony on Wednesday, July 12.

The MOA comes as the PRC celebrates World Blood Donor Month.

Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the PRC, highlighted the importance of the media in bloodletting activities. Among those that inked the agreement are Rappler, GMA Kapuso Foundation, CNN Philippines, and Bombo Radyo.

"This will be a partnership of sorts. We cannot draw all these people to come to the Red Cross without the communication arm," Gordon said.

The partnership aims to ensure that there is "enough supply of safe and quality blood products all over the country."

Here is the full list of partners:

City of Dreams Manila Continental Temic Electronics Philippines Technological Institute of the Philippines JPMorgan ROHM Electronics Ever Bilena Globe Telecom S&R Shopping GMA Kapuso Foundation GSIS Elizabeth Seton School Golden Arches Bombo Radyo National University Thomson Reuters Landbank of the Philippines Maxicare SM Medical Services Pasig Doctors Medical Center Abbott Chiyoda Coast Guard Air Group Philippine State College of Aeronautics Air Link International Aviation College CNN Philippines Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Teleperformance Continental Temic STI Global City Golden ABC Philippine Basketball Association Golden Doughnuts Chevron Holdings ETrade Philecology Astoria Plaza Building Care Corporation Skill Power Institute Antipolo Makati Development Corporation University of Rizal System Cainta Teresa Marble Corporation San Juan, Batangas LGU Batangas State University Epson Precision Phils CDO Foodsphere Manila Water Company STI - Muñoz All Around Services and Merchandising Corporation Gateways Institute of Science and Technology Concentrix Balungao LGU Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation Binalonan LGU University of Luzon Guardian Malasiqui Robinsons Novaliches Pacific Timber Corporation Megawide - Head Office Rappler Energy FM Philippine College of Criminology University of the Philippines Los Baños

In 2016, the PRC provided a total of 407,000 units of blood, representing 50% of the total national collection of all blood service facilities in the country.

Gordon encouraged partners to participate in the bloodletting activities more often to maintain a steady supply of blood, especially for the benefit of the most vulnerable.

"This will complement the need to maintain an adequate supply of blood so that we can continue giving the gift of life," he said. – Marian Plaza / Rappler.com