From the perspective of the people, what is the story of the nation? Tell us through images.

Published 6:58 AM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – From the perspective of Filipinos, what is the #StoryOfTheNation?

On Monday, July 24, President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Traditionally, the SONA is a time for the President to review the past year's achievements and present the government's plans for the year.

The President has a lot of achievements and unresolved issues to talk about in his SONA. But the speech is only the President’s version of nation’s story.

We want to hear from the people – to know their story.

In June 2014, MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, first launched the #StoryOftheNation to help illustrate the narrative of the Filipino people.

The purpose of the initiative is to go beyond the official sound bites. We want to unearth the untold stories of the people captured in photos.

This year, we are reintroducing the campaign to hear again from Filipinos around the country.

Join the campaign and help illustrate the story of the nation through various creative expressions.

Here’s how:

Step 1: What is the story of the nation?

Are you a photographer, creative artist, or videographer?

If you’re a photogarpher or videographer, armed with your camera or phone, talk to the members of your community – Filipinos who just want to earn a decent living and have a happy family.

Ask what motivates them, what frustrates them, or what they'd want to say to the President. Or, if they were the President, what would they want to tell the nation?

Record their answers and other basic details, like their name and profession.

If you’re a creative artist, think about the best way to visualize the story of the nation through graphics, posters, or comic strips.

Step 2: Express!

Take a picture of your subjects or start your work.

If you’re taking a photo or video of your subject, it's best to take them within their natural environment or in a situation that says something about who they are.

Take note that the subjects do not need to always smile or look at the camera.

Step 3: Submit!

You can send the photos, videos, captions, posters, artworks, and other relevant information to move.ph@rappler.com. Please put #StoryOfTheNation in the subject line of your email.

You can also send your entries via Facebook or Twitter. When submitting via social media, remember to use #StoryOfTheNation and make your post public. You can also submit using the Rappler app. – Rappler.com

You can also write your text version of the #StoryOfTheNation on X, Rappler's self-publishing platform.