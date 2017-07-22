Maricon Montajes was doing research for her thesis when she was arrested with two others in Taysan, Batangas, in June 2010

Published 9:37 PM, July 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After 7 long years, former University of the Philippines (UP) film student Maricon Montajes was released on bail Friday, July 21.

Montajes, who was detained in the Batangas Provincial Jail, was released on bail with the help of her family, lawyers, human rights advocates, and fellow UP students and teachers.

Montajes was released after posting a P400,000-bail.

Montajes was doing her research for her thesis in Barangay Mayabas, Taysan, Batangas, when armed military men arrested her, Anakbayan member Ronilo Baes, and farmer Rommiel Canete in June 2010. They were collectively known as the "Taysan 3."

Leftist groups claimed that the 3 were detained on trumped-up charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, illegal possession of explosives, and violation of Omnibus Election Code.

Montajes was first brought to the 743rd Combat Squadron camp for 5 days before being transferred to Batangas Provincial Jail.

In March 2016, the Rosario Regional Trial Court in Batangas granted bail to Montajes, Baes, and Cañete after the court found insufficient evidence to prosecute the 3. Baes and Cañete have yet to post bail of P500,000 and P400,000, respectively,

– with reports from Iona Mendoza/Rappler.com

Iona Mendoza is a Rappler intern