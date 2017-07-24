Ahead of President Duterte's second State of the Nation Address, MovePH asks the public to help shed light on the untold stories of the nation through the #StoryofTheNation campaign

MANILA, Philippines – During the 2016 presidential elections, Maya served as the local campaigner for the then aspiring president Rodrigo Duterte in the province of Cavite.

She believed in him and trusted the lofty promises he made to the public.

A lot has happened since then. More than a year since the former Davao city Mayor clinched the presidency, Maya is now disillusioned.

"Nanghinayang ako dun sa hirap na ginawa ko para sa kaniya. Kasi hindi niya tinupad mga pangako niya. Noong unang SONA niya nandun kami, lahat ng mga aktibista nandoon. Pangalawang SONA sa tingin mo susuportahan pa siya? Sa ngayon ano nangyari? Harassment na lang eh" Maya said.

(I regret the hard work I did for him because he did not stay true to his promises. During his first SONA, all activists were there. During his second SONA, do you think we will still support him? What happened? We were only harassed)

Duterte started his presidency on a good note with leftist groups in the country.

However, he made several executive decisions in the past year that did not sit well with progressive groups. These included the declaration and extension of martial law, the burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos in the Libingan ng mga Bayani, and the rampant extrajudicial killings. (READ: The Left’s unity and struggle with Duterte)

Maya also made an appeal on behalf of everyone who failed to get a formal education like her.

"Bigyan niya ng (pagkakataon) lahat ng tao na magkaroon ng karapatan magtrabaho. Wala na (sana) yung mga porket 'di ka nakapagtapos wala ka nang karapatan mag-trabaho," she said.

(Hopefully, he will give everyone the equal opportunity to work. Hopefully, we get rid of the notion that just because somebody did not graduate, he or she does not have the right to work)

Maya's story is just one of the millions of stories of Filipinos who, despite the odds, are surviving.

Stories on the ground

Ahead of President Duterte's second State of the Nation Address, MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm asked Movers and the public to help shed light on these untold stories through our #StoryofTheNation campaign.

We received different stories – some are sad while others are inspiring.

Here are their stories.

