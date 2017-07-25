#MoveSessions is an online live jam that showcases the talent of up-and-coming artists from communities and schools

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Let us celebrate Ilonggo talent and culture!

Aenri, an Ilonggo artist, will be performing a few of her songs for Rappler's #MoveSessions!



Aenri or An Enriquez is also a proud lights designer and thespian. She will be performing a cover of ILYSB, among others.

"My music right now is experimental, eclectic, effect-driven; a combination of indie-house, ambient music with the rises and falls of storytelling. It might be different from the interpretation of others, but I really think great things don’t come from comfort zones," Aenri said.

Aenri is one of the first 4 local performers who will be featured on #MoveSessions. Next on the line-up are The Nephrons, Pretzels, and Ember.

Catch the pilot episode on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at 7pm! – Rappler.com