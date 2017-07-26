#MoveSessions showcases the talent of up-and-coming artists from communities and schools. Bookmark this page to watch the live jam at 7pm, Wednesday

Published 6:42 PM, July 26, 2017

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Let us celebrate Ilonggo talent and culture!

Ember, an all-Ilonggo band, will be performing a few of their songs for Rappler's #MoveSessions!

#MoveSessions is a regular online live jam that will feature up-and-coming performers and artists from communities and schools.

The members of Ember are childhood friends from iloilo City. They describe their music as melodic-indie rock alternative and a fusion of all their influences. Focusing on their originals, their goal is to "unendingly evolve their music to find their true sound and to share it with the world."

The band will be performing their original songs such as Beautiful Memory, Beyond the Rain, Hero, What Matters, and More than Just.

Ember is one of the first 4 local performers who will be featured on #MoveSessions. The other Ilonggo performers are Aenri, The Nephrons, and Pretzels.

Catch the pilot episode on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 7pm! – Rappler.com