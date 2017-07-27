#MoveSessions showcases the talent of up-and-coming artists from communities and schools. Bookmark this page to watch the live jam at 7pm, Thursday, July 27

Published 7:44 PM, July 27, 2017

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Let us celebrate Ilonggo talent and culture!

The Nephrons, an all-Ilonggo band, will be performing a few of their songs for #MoveSessions!

#MoveSessions is a regular online live jam that will feature up-and-coming performers and artists from communities and schools. It's organized by MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm.

The five-piece band made their local scene debut at a Manoy Bart's Pink Party gig in Iloilo City. The Nephrons bring to Iloilo City their own fresh mix of funk, blues, rock, and alternative.

The band will perform a cover of When did your heart go missing and few of their original songs such as "Wait Another Day," "Good Times," and "Casanova Magic."

The Nephrons is one of the first 4 local performers who will be featured on #MoveSessions. The other performers are Aenri, Ember, and Pretzels.

Catch the pilot episode on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at 7pm! – Rappler.com