#MoveSessions is an online live jam that showcases the talent of up-and-coming artists from communities and schools. Bookmark this page to catch Pretzel's performance at 7pm on Friday

Published 7:50 PM, July 28, 2017

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Let us celebrate Ilonggo talent and culture!

An all-Ilonggo band, the Pretzels, will be performing a few of their original songs on #MoveSessions!

#MoveSessions is a regular online live jam that will feature up-and-coming performers and artists from communities and schools. It's organized by MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm.

Formed in 2015, the band of young souls was named after a knot which depicts the bond among friends that music tied up together. The band describes their music as indie, alternative, and pop rock,

Many of the songs of the Pretzels tackle the ups and downs of living and loving, self-expression, and empowerment. The Pretzels is one of the first 4 local performers that will be featured on #MoveSessions. The other performers are Aenri, Ember, and The Nephrons.

The Pretzels will perform some of their original songs such as "Undefined," "Dahilan," "Underneath the Stars," and "Bloom."

Catch #MoveSessions on Friday, July 28, 2017, at 7pm! – Rappler.com