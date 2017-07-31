The head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Philippines talks to MovePH's Voltaire Tupaz on July 31, 2:30pm. Bookmark this page to watch the interview.

Published 2:29 PM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the Philippines introduced an interactive online map that gives an overview of displacement incidents in Mindanao from January 2012 to June 2017.

Called the Mindanao Displacement Snapshot, the map provides an at-a-glance insight into displacement incidents ranging from armed conflict to natural hazards such as floods, earthquakes, and typhoons.

The launch of the humanitarian platform coincides with the release of Breaking the Impasse: Reducing Protracted Internal Displacement as a Collective Outcome, a new global study commissioned by OCHA. It comes at a time when the numbers of those repeatedly displaced by over 4 decades of conflict in Mindanao are again increasing and is underscored by the conflict in Marawi City.

OCHA has also produced an interactive platform for pre-disaster indicators for each province in the Philippines. It will be used by Agos, a disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation information platform powered by Ateneo's eBayanihan and operated by MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm. (READ: What is Agos?)

To discuss how humanitarian information guides government agencies, humanitarian and development organizations, donors, and volunteers, OCHA head of office Mark Bidder talks to MovePH’s Voltaire Tupaz on Rappler Talk.

Catch the interview and join the online discussion via Facebook and Twitter at 2:30pm on Monday, July 31. – Rappler.com