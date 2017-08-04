Less than an hour before the news broke out, 'SUCs' tops the trending list in the Philippines

Published 12:35 PM, August 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Going against the advice of his economic managers, President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, a law providing free tuition for students of 112 state universities and colleges (SUCs) on Friday, August 4.

The move came a few days after student leaders from different SUCs urged the President to sign the Free Education Bill before the August 5 deadline.

According to the Commission on Higher Education, there are 112 SUCs that will be benefiting from this law.

Netizens celebrated the news online, pushing the "SUCs" to the top of the trending list nationwide.

Amid the online celebration, some netizens reminded the public to stay vigilant and monitor the proper enforcement of the law.

LIBRE NA TUITION FEE SA LAHAT NG SUCS PERO HINDI PARIN TAYO NAKASISIGURADO HABANG WALA PANG MALINAW NA IRR! — Angela (@gelastweet) August 4, 2017

Sana hindi na panandaliang kasiyahan ang free tuition! — Carly (@carlifreeta) August 4, 2017

Free tuition na sa SUCs pero di pa sa UP, kaya dapat na tayong lahat kumilos at ipamudmod sa admin na 'gurl bigay niyo na rights namin' — jed #LiftMartialLaw (@jedmarcueto) August 4, 2017

Overall, the news was welcomed by students on social media.

