The 12 final entries carry out youth issues including child labor, youth in conflict with the law, out-of-school-youth, teenage pregnancy, and mental health

Published 12:36 PM, August 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Still wondering what to do over the upcoming long weekend on August 19-21? Why not spend it watching socially-relevant films?

On August 16-22, the National Youth Commission (NYC) will be showing the 12 short films that made the cut for the Sine Kabataan Short Film Competition, in line with the celebration of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (Festival of Philippine Films).



Tackling social issues affecting the youth like HIV, bullying, and teenage pregnancy among others, NYC said the competition aims to provide a platform for aspiring young filmmakers and become a "vehicle to engage them in advocating public awareness of youth issues through their short films."

“Kung hindi mismo sa’yo, maaaring ang issue na tinalakay ay kwento ng kaibigan mo, ng kamag-anak mo, o ng kapatid mo,” NYC Chairperson Aiza Seguerra said in a statement.

(If it does not directly happen to you, the issue could affect your friend, your relative, or your sibling.)

Encouraging everyone to support the film festival, Seguerra also reiterated the importance of watching the Sine Kabataan short films that are driven by the current issues affecting the youth.

The short films for PPP will be shown in cinemas nationwide on August 16-22. Here are the 12 finalists:

AKALINGWAN NANG ROSA

Directed by Max Canlas, this film tells the story of a 50-year old transwoman who lost her memories. She recollects her past with the help of her 7-year-old daughter.

ALIPATO

A mother who longs for her daughter copes with the distance by listening to her recorded voice messages. The two are about to visit Hong Kong together until an unforeseen event occurs. This film is directed by Jao Manahan.

DELAYED SI JHEMERLYN ROSE

Directed by Don Senoc, the film tells the story of an 18-year-old college freshman, Jhemerlyn Rose. In the film, she informs her boyfriend Jogbert that her period is 5 days delayed. What follows is a series of attempts to control the situation.

DOROTHY (A GOD’S GIFT)

Brought by a mistake in a relationship, a 19-year-old girl faces an unwanted pregnancy. When everything in her life becomes miserable, she finds herself stuck in the situation. This short film is directed by Angelique Evangelista.

FAT YOU

A fat girl named Trixie is invited to a class reunion. Bullied before because of her physical appearance, she is afraid to show up. Will she attend the reunion as she is? Or will she show up as a new Trixie? This movie is directed by Ronnel Rivera III.

HARAYA

Directed by Daniel Delgado, Haraya tells the story of Jude who seems like a typical teenage boy living a normal life. He has a small group of friends by his side all the time, and a girlfriend, Eunice, whom he is head over heels for. However, things would change when he realizes something important in his life.

ANG KAPITBAHAY KO SA 2014

At present, people would identify friends as those they see on the screens of their monitors or phones. This film, directed by Anya Zulueta, explores the issue of social dynamics through a screen: a window screen, and whether it ulltimately makes “interaction” mean any less.

ANG UNANG ARAW NG PASUKAN

The film, directed by Ar-Jen Manlapig, tells the story of a 10-year-old boy from a family struggling in poverty who wakes up to what seems to be an enticing day. Having only his dreams and determination with him, he goes on his way for the first day of school.

MAKARTUR

Makartur believes that if you study hard, you will be able to achieve your dreams. But when he meets Maginhawa, a homeless orphan who spends her days in the playground, Makartur realizes he has to help her. After all, not being able to go to school should not get in the way of getting an education. The film is directed by Brian Spencer Reyes.

PAHIMAKAS

In this film directed by Lance E. Maravillas, a daughter writes a letter full of grief and regret.

SHADED

Indulging in the sweetness and pleasures of life, Ivan Rosales has been living the good life. Like a day that ends, however, the idea of perfect happiness turns into an illusion. This short film is directed by Vanessa Estanol.

YA RIGHT

The film, directed by Gab Mesina, features an unusual but relatable conversation between two adolescent girls about their dreams and the family traditions that force them to confront their own realities.

The NYC has received a total of 185 entries since May 12, 2017, when it made a call for submissions for short film stories about youth issues, including values, child labor, youth in conflict with the law, out-of-school-youth, teenage pregnancy and mental health.

The best picture will receive P50,000 while the jury’s choice will receive P30,000. Special awardees will receive P15,000 while the rest willl receive P5,000 as consolation prizes. – Rappler.com