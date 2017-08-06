The 'Rebuilding Life in Marawi' concert is set for Thursday, August 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena

Published 4:25 PM, August 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will hold a fundraising concert called "Rebuilding Life in Marawi" for those affected by the Marawi crisis on Thursday, August 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

As of Friday, August 4, 78,466 families or 359,680 persons have been displaced by clashes between government troops and terrorists in Marawi City, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Several popular Filipino bands, singers, and celebrities will be performing for free at the concert, such as 6cyclemind, Apartel, Autotelic, Side A, South Border, Tanya Markova, Banda ni Kleggy, Callalily, Freestyle, Miles Experience, and more.

"As the crisis continues, we still need to raise money to sustain our ongoing operations in Marawi. Thus, I encourage our fellow Filipinos to shed light by helping our brothers and sisters affected by the siege. Together, let us fulfill our humanitarian mission by helping the affected individuals get back on their own feet," said Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the PRC.

The PRC has been sending aid to Marawi City since the clashes erupted on May 23. The organization has been providing food and non-food items, including hygiene and sleeping kits, access to clean water, and portalets. (READ: Groups call for donations for crisis-hit Marawi)

The PRC also set up a basic healthcare unit to provide immediate medical aid and provide blood supply to the internally displaced persons and the injured. They also mobilized to provide psychosocial support to those who have been traumatized by the crisis.

The government's Task Force Bangon Marawi, created by President Rodrigo Duterte through Administrative Order No. 3 last June 28, is the key unit in charge of Marawi City's rehabilitation and recovery.

The PRC will be helping with the recovery through its benefit concert. Tickets are at P5,350 ($106.39) for VIP patron, P3,745 ($74.48) for lower box, P1,605 ($31.92) for upper box, and P535 ($10.64) for general admission. Cash donations will be accepted onsite from 6 pm to 10 pm. – with a report from Danielle Nakpil / Rappler.com