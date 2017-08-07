The campaign's goal is two-pronged: to reduce the university's carbon footprint and to encourage people to walk or ride bicycles

Published 8:00 PM, August 07, 2017

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – In an effort to address both pollution and congestion in Baguio City, the University of the Philippines (UP) Baguio launched its "car-less Wednesday" campaign last Wednesday, August 3.

According to UP Baguio Chancellor Raymundo Rovillos, the campaign's goal is two-pronged: to reduce the university's carbon footprint and to encourage people to walk or ride bicycles.

The well-meaning initiative is actually long overdue.

Almost 5 years ago on December 3, 2012, the University Council had approved the Green Campus Policy.

"In an effort to further reduce its carbon footprint, the university will encourage walking and biking among its constituents as alternative means to reach the campus," the policy read. (READ: Tour on two wheels: Seeing Iloilo City's historic sights by bike)

Rovillos attributed the delay to the "hesitation and underestimation on the part of the administration."

"May resistance kasi talaga, to be honest, but I think we also underestimated. I think as it turned out when we explained naman the rationale, people cooperated. So, in fact, this should have been done a long time ago, I must admit," the UP Baguio chancellor said.

Rovillos also said the initiative has been widely supported on campus since, relative to the total population of UP Baguio, there are only a few faculty members and students who are car owners.

According to the policy, "smoke-belching vehicles will not be allowed to enter the campus and car engines should not be left idling in the campus parking area."

The ultimate goal, according to the chancellor, is to make the campus car-less all week long.

"Kaya gradual muna kasi (We want to do this gradually because) first, we have to prepare people for the long term, and while we are doing this gradually we are also looking for alternatives," Rovillos said.

The final nudge for the implementation of the campaign was an agreement among members of the Baguio, La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, Tublay (BLISTT) Airshed Governing Board, which oversees the implementation of the Philippine Clean Air Act. The chancellor is among the members of the board.

"One day a month 'yung kanila. Kaso tayo once a week (Theirs is once a month. Ours is once a week)," said Rovillos, referring to the board's resolution.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities are exempted from the policy. Cars and delivery vehicles are allowed to pick up and drop off passengers and goods only in certain areas on campus. – Rappler.com

Alexa Yadao is a Rappler intern. She is studying in UP Baguio.