MovePH's Voltaire Tupaz talks to two ASEAN Biodiversity Heroes on Rappler Talk at 8 pm, Tuesday, August 8.

Published 7:10 PM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On the occasion of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Philippines, the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) honored individuals for inspiring change in their countries and for protecting the web of life.

Below are the awardees from the 10 ASEAN countries:

Eyad Samhan (Brunei Darussalam), a wildlife conservationist who contributed significantly to research on flora and fauna

Sophea Chhin (Cambodia), a young biodiversity information specialist who sparked interest in wildlife research

Alex Waisimon (Indonesia), an indigenous community leader who protects Papua's forests

Nitsavanh Louangkhot Pravongvienkham (Lao PDR), a business leader who promotes environment-friendly agricultural production

Zakri Abdul Hamid (Malaysia), an eminent scientist who makes lasting impact on biodiversity governance through his assessment of global biodiversity and ecosystem services

Maung Maung Kyi (Myanmar), a conservationist who promotes community participation to conserve various habitats

Angel Alcala (Philippines), a national scientist who champions coastal resource management

Leo Tan Wee Hin (Singapore), an outstanding science educator who champions biodiversity outreach and education

Nonn Panitvong (Thailand), a biodiversity expert and business leader who raises public awareness of biodiversity through taxonomy

Dang Huy Huynh (Vietnam), a senior scientist who fosters exchange of knowledge and solutions to conserve Vietnam's biodiversity

These distinguished individuals also received the Hyundai Icon for Biodiversity Award.

MovePH's Voltaire Tupaz talks to two of the ASEAN Biodiversity Heroes – Alex Waisimon (Indonesia) and Zakri Abdul Hamid (Malaysia) – as well as ACB executive director Roberto Oliva on Rappler Talk at 8 pm on Tuesday, August 8.

