Netizens are both angry and disappointed over the Commission on Appointments' rejection of Judy Taguiwalo as social welfare secretary

Published 4:29 PM, August 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Netizens expressed both anger and disappointment over the rejection of the ad interim appointment of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Judy Taguiwalo on Wednesday, August 16. (READ: CA rejects Taguiwalo as DSWD chief)

The Commission on Appointments (CA) committee on labor and social welfare recommended the rejection of Taguiwalo.

According to netizens, DSWD lost a true public servant in Taguiwalo. They say that they have never seen the department as organized as it was on her watch.

"On behalf of the LP Senate contingent in the CA, we would like to manifest that all 4 of us voted for the confirmation of Sec Taguiwalo," Senator Francis Pangilinan posted on Twitter.

The voting was conducted anonymously.

"Judy Taguiwalo" was trending nationwide on Twitter.

Here are some tweets from the netizens on the CA's decision:

