In a Facebook post, Juan Magdaraog thanks the MMDA chairman for personally meeting him to hand his Coding Exemption Certificate

Published 4:05 PM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After hearing that the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is no longer issuing exemptions from the number coding scheme, Juan Magdaraog, a person with disability, aired his concern on social media. Little did he expect that MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim would attend to him personally.

This came after Magdaraog expressed in a series of posts and tweets his disappointment when he confirmed through the MMDA hotline and Twitter accounts that it's no longer accepting applications for exemption from the coding scheme.

“I had an exemption years ago. It expired and I also changed cars. I didn't bother reapplying because I work from home mostly, but I've had some instances lately that due to medical reasons I need to see doctors on coding days. So I thought of reapplying,” Magdaraog told Rappler.

He stressed that “one of the greatest barriers that people in wheelchairs have is access to transportation. It prevents them from being productive and moving around so they can do what they need.”

With the help of some friends, Magdaraog’s tweet exchange with MMDA Twitter reached Lim who immediately replied, “We still give exemptions to PWDs. We will communicate directly with the concerned person (with) disability."

The next day, Magdaraog received a message from the MMDA chairman’s office asking for the Official Receipt and Certificate of Registration (OR/CR) of his car, medical certificate, and some personal details.

In another Facebook post, the person with disability thanked the MMDA chairman for personally meeting him to hand his coding exemption certificate. He also said it is “proof that some people in government listen and act quickly.”

In their conversation, Lim explained to Magdaraog that exemptions are given to those who genuinely need it. The MMDA is careful to make sure the privilege is not abused.

“The MMDA recognize the importance of helping PWDs move around easier. While big changes take time, little things like exemptions ease the hardship a little. They want to do that,” Magdaraog said in his post.

In January 2017, the MMDA suspended indefinitely the issuance of exemptions from the number coding scheme as it continues to review traffic rules.

Then MMDA officer-in-charge Tim Orbos said that the decision came after applications from private motorists increased – feared to “defeat the purpose of [the] number coding scheme,” the Inquirer reported.

In the number coding scheme, vehicles with plate numbers ending in 1 and 2 are not allowed to travel on Mondays, 3 and 4 on Tuesdays, 5 and 6 on Wednesdays, 7 and 8 on Thursdays, and 9 and 0 on Fridays. – Rappler.com