(UPDATED) Here is a list of indignation rallies and candle-lighting ceremonies around the country

Published 3:43 PM, August 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Various groups will stage mass protests across the country to demand justice for Kian Loyd delos Santos, the 17-year-old student killed in an anti-drug operation in Caloocan City.

Delos Santos was among the 81 dead from the latest waves of "one-time, big-time" anti-drug operations by the police in Metro Manila and surrounding areas which President Rodrigo Duterte has praised. "Maganda 'yun (It was good)," he said. (READ: Our son, Kian: A good, sweet boy)

The Department of Justice has already ordered an investigation into Delos Santos' death.

Delos Santos' death has fueled criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, which has killed thousands since he took office on June 30, 2016.

Here is a running list of protests against the killings:

AUGUST 21

Metro Manila

People Power Monument, Quezon City

The rally, called "Tama Na! Protesta laban sa patayan," will take place at 6 pm on Monday.

Those attending the march are encouraged to wear black and bring candles.

Sta Quiteria, Caloocan City

Concerned citizens will march to the place where Kian delos Santos was killed. They will visit his wake after. Meet-up will be from 4:30 pm to 5 pm at Sta Quiteria Church.

Legazpi City

At 4 pm, Monday, there will be a silent march from Penaranda Park to Legazpi Boulevard.

Organizers encouraged protesters to wear black shirts and to bring placards. However, they discouraged groups from bringing organizational flags and banners.

Bacolod City

A candle-lighting ceremony will be held at the Provincial Capitol Lagoon in Paghimud-os Shrine at 6 pm, Monday.

AUGUST 22

University of the Philippines - Diliman, Quezon City

An indignation rally and candle-lighting ceremony will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm at Malcolm Hall steps in University of the Philippines - Diliman. Wearing black shirts is encouraged.

AUGUST 23

Camp Crame, Quezon City

A noise barrage will be held in front of the Philippine National Police headquarters at Camp Crame - EDSA Gate in Quezon City. This will be held at 4:30 pm, Wednesday.

On Monday, August 21, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella acknowledged the people's right to assemble.

"The President has said time and again that he will allow mass protest as long as it does not cause public inconvenience or compromise public safety. This is consistent with PRRD’s philosophy that criticism – good or bad – is part of the territory of anyone working in the government," Abella said in a statement.

"Having said this, we enjoin protesters to fully cooperate with police authorities who are expected to exercise maximum tolerance during the event." – Rappler.com

