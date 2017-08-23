Here's how you can buy your ticket for the premiere screening of the sequel on Monday, August 28

Published 8:43 AM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippine – A decade after An Incovenient Truth brought the climate crisis into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution.

Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world (including Yolanda-hit Tacloban City in the Philippines), training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. (READ: Al Gore visits Yolanda 'ground zero')

An Inconvenient Truth received widespread critical acclaim and brought international attention to the climate crisis. Now, as An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power premieres more than a decade later, the stakes are higher than ever – but we know the climate crisis can be overcome with the renewable energy solutions available right now.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power reminds the world what can happen when regular citizens take a stand. The film showcases Climate Reality Leadership Corps trainings, where people from all walks of life come to work with Gore and other experts, learning key climate science and gaining the skills to lead their communities in the fight for climate solutions.

“The film also features how the Philippines experienced the ill-effects of the climate crisis such as Super Typhoon Haiyan while showing hope that the global community is urgently acting on it,” said Rodne Galicha, country manager of the Climate Reality Project.

“Through this documentary film, we hope to raise public awareness and understanding of climate change in all sectors and levels in the country and to call for greater and more ambitious climate action,” said Galicha.

Distributed by Columbia Pictures, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power will premiere at Cinema 7 in Trinoma Mall in Quezon City.

The movie will be shown exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas (Trinoma and Glorietta 4) starting August 30, 2017.

How to buy tickets

Regular tickets will be sold at P1000. Ahead of the premeire screening, Rappler, in partnership with Climate Reality Project Philippines, is selling discounted tickets at P750.

There are two ways to get your discounted tickets for August 28.

I. Bank Deposit

You can deposit ticket payments through BPI, Security Bank, or UnionBank.

BPI Account Name: Rappler Inc. Account Number: 2431-0082-06 Security Bank Account Name: Rappler Inc. Account Number: 003845-716 UnionBank Account Name: Rappler Inc. Account Number: 000380010550



Once deposit is made, please e-mail your deposit slip to move.ph@rappler.com with the subject title "An Inconvenient Sequel" together with the following details:

Complete name of attendees

Company or school organizations

Contact information (email address, mobile number, and landline number)

Once deposit is made, Rappler will reply with confirmation of deposit and will send an Eventbrite ticket.

II. Eventbrite

Visit the Eventbrite page here. Use your credit card and Paypal account to make a ticket purchase. After confirmation, you will receive an email with your Eventbrite ticket(s). Download and save this file. On Monday, simply show your e-ticket at upon registration at the cinema.

For blocked screening requests in other areas, please contact Climate Reality Project Philippines through e-mail: philippines@climatereality.com. - Rappler.com