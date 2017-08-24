'Billions of pesos intelligence fund and you get your intel from social media?' a Facebook user reacts

Published 10:37 PM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines- After the Caloocan police chief admitted that they only found the supposed drug links of Kian de los Santos after he was killed, online users took to social media to air their outrage.

Rappler's story "Caloocan cops 'confirmed' Kian' 'drug ties' after operation through social media" generated at least 6.7 million impressions and more than 3,000 interactions on social media.

Impressions refer to the "times a user is served a post in timeline or search results" while interactions include number of comments, reactions, and shares.

For instance, a Facebook user commented, "Ganito kababaw ang mga dahilan ng pagpatay sa mga kawawang mga kababayan natin. Pinapatay nang hindi sigurado ang involvement sa drugs."

(This is how shallow the reason for killing. Killing them without confirming thier involvement in drugs.)

"Why don't they just admit they screwed up and made a mistake? Talk about saving face after killing a minor," Facebook user Einez Crespo commented on Rappler's Facebook page.

Caloocan police officers involved in the operation also testified before the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs on Thursday. They said they checked "social media" to determine the supposed involvement of the teenager in illegal drugs, but only after the anti-drug operation.

"Billions of pesos intelligence fund and you get your intel in social media? That's why gullible people believe everything they see or read in social media because authorities believe it's a credible source of information. Is the human race going backward?" Carlo John Yarisantos said on Facebook.

The killing of Delos Santos in a drug-operation stirred online reactions of sympathy from social media users that promted the Department of Justice to order the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the drug raid..- Rappler.com