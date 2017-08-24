How clicking on that post, like, or share button can go a long way

MANILA, Philippines – Our newsfeeds and timelines present us with the mundane everyday.

But when we harness its full potential, social media is a powerful tool which can help us reach out and help a bigger community.

Rappler realizes the role technology plays in fighting for social good. With this, we’re rolling out Co+Lab, which aims to amplify the social media reach of worthy advocacies, finding people who want to contribute to the cause.

A single action may not spur change. But the power of social media can bring collaborative actions together, creating a bigger impact. – Rappler.com