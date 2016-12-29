Did your disaster officials perform well during Typhoon Nina?

For those affected by Nina, do you think your disaster officials did well? Please share with us your experience

MANILA, Philippines - During disasters, our local disaster officials and responders also risk their lives in order to save others.

And just like the most recent storm that hit the country on Christmas Day, sometimes, those who are in the frontlines when disasters strike spend special occasions in the office or in the field, instead.

In the aftermath of Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten), we have been receiving reports commending our local officials, disaster responders and government agencies:

For those affected by Nina, do you think your disaster officials did well? Please share with us your experience below!

