Meanwhile, 127 offices received a 'failed' rating in the Civil Service Commission's 2016 Report Card Survey on the quality of service of frontline government offices

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 140 local government offices received an "excellent" rating from the Civil Service Commission (CSC) for its delivery of frontline services.

This comprises 12.62% of the 1,109 service offices in CSC's 2016 Report Card Survey, published on Monday, January 30. An additional 15 offices were rated "outstanding" in terms of providing government service.

Meanwhile, 127 offices (or 11.45%) got a failed rating for not meeting benchmarks to comply with Republic Act 9485 or the Anti-Red Tape Act (ARTA).

A big majority of the offices in the survey, numbering 739 (66.64%), obtained a "good" rating, while 88 received an "acceptable" rating.

The Report Card Survey, conducted from March to December 2016, rated the service delivery of select cities and municipalities, barangays, local water districts, state universities and colleges (SUC), and branches of the Land Bank of the Philippines, a government-owned and controlled corporation.

The CSC said these offices were graded for their compliance with the Anti-Red Tape Act, such as the posting of a Citizen's Charter, observing the No Noon Break Policy, wearing of IDs or nameplates, having public assistance desks, and having anti-fixer initiatives.

The survey also gave scores based on clients' overall satisfaction, in terms of quality of service and feedback on facilities and the physical layout of the office.

CSC Public Assistance and Information Office director Maria Luisa Agamata told Rappler on Thursday, February 2, that the survey results were "relatively good," given the number of offices that got high ratings.

For offices that were rated "excellent", Agamata said that there is a bigger challenge for them to maintain that rating.

On the other hand, Agamata warned offices that got a "failed" rating, "If they would not be able to improve their services, under the provisions of the Anti-Red Tape Act, they [officials] may be dismissed for neglect of duty or failure [to render services]."

Agamata then said that the CSC has a mechanism called the Service Delivery Excellence Program to assist in improving frontline services. She added that the agency can also help in streamlining processes like the approval of business permits.

Top 10

These are the top 10 offices in each category in the 2016 Report Card Survey, along with their corresponding scores. All are rated as "excellent" by the CSC, except for the top 10 SUCs, which garnered a "good" rating. The complete list of service offices and the corresponding ratings can be found on CSC's website.

Cities and municipalities

Santiago City, Isabela – 96.45 Tagum City, Davao del Norte – 95.59 Arayat, Pampanga – 94.74 Mamasapano, Maguindanao – 94.67 Dolores, Abra – 94.65 Iriga City, Camarines Sur – 94.64 Talipao, Sulu – 94.56 Labo, Camarines Norte – 94.44 Lal-lo, Cagayan – 94.4 Mati City, Davao Oriental – 93.81

A total of 597 first to sixth-class cities and municipalities were rated for issuance of business permits and licenses, and the delivery of health and civil registry services.

Barangays

Calao West, Santiago City, Isabela – 96.55 Madaya, Maguing, Lanao del Sur – 96 Barangay 57, Dap-dap, Legazpi City, Albay – 95.81 Osmeña, Ilagan City, Isabela – 94.47 Limo-ok, Lamitan City, Basilan – 94.42 Aurora West, Diffun, Quirino – 94.26 Atulayan Sur, Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 93.84 Santa Maria, Lal-lo, Cagayan – 93.69 San Antonio, Pili, Camarines Sur – 93.42 San Juan, Iriga City, Camarines Sur – 93.27

A total of 146 barangays in the surveyed cities and towns were rated for issuance of barangay certificates/clearances and business tax permits, as well as the delivery of health services.

Local water districts

Silay City Water District, Negros Occidental – 92.92 Concepcion Water District, Tarlac – 92.84 Casiguran Water District, Sorsogon – 92.7 Metro Kalibo Water District, Aklan – 92.59 Isabela City Water District, Basilan – 92.35 Plaridel Water District, Bulacan – 92.25 General Santos City Water District, South Cotabato – 92.05 Victorias Water District, Negros Occidental – 91.94 Lamitan Water District, Basilan – 91.71 Himamaylan Water District, Negros Occidental – 91.66

A total of 213 water districts were rated for its performance in the application and installation of new service connection, office collection or water bill payment, and processing of requests for service or reconnection.

State universities and colleges (SUC)

West Visayas State University – 87.72 Mariano Marcos State University (Ilocos Norte) – 85.7 Central Philipiine State University (CPSU) (Main Campus) – 85.63 Aklan State University (Kalibo Campus) – 85.38 University of the Philippines Visayas (Miag-ao Campus, Iloilo) – 85.27 Surigao del Sur State University – 85.07 University of the Philippines (Diliman) – 84.87 Northern Negros State College of Science and Technology (Cadiz Campus) – 84.54 Iloilo Science and Technology University (La Paz) – 84.38 Aklan State University (Main Campus) – 83.62

A total of 53 SUCs were graded for its delivery of registrar and student services.

Land Bank branches

San Isidro Branch, Isabela – 93.49 Camp Crame Branch, Quezon City – 93.34 Goa Branch, Camarines Sur – 92.91 Malabon Branch, Malabon City – 92.88 Jaro Branch, Iloilo – 92.67 Roxas Branch, Isabela – 92.58 (tied) Sipalay Branch, Negros Occidental – 92.58 (tied) Don Carlos Branch, Bukidnon – 92.11 Camiling Branch, Tarlac – 92.07 Katipunan Branch, Quezon City – 91.64

A total of 100 Land Bank branches were rated for select frontline services, such as the opening of bank accounts and the online collection of payments to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

An "excellent" rating is equal to a numerical rating from 90 to 100, with no delinquent score in any sub-area or item on CSC's report card. An "outstanding" rating has the same numerical rating range, but with a delinquent score in any sub-area or item.

A "good" rating means an office got a score from 80 to 89.99, while an "acceptable" rating means it obtained a score from 70 to 79.99.

A "failed" rating is equivalent to a score of 69.99 below, or with a failed score in any of the two core areas (ARTA compliance and overall client satisfaction) on the report card. – Rappler.com

