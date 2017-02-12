'As chairman of the PCGG, he had no blanket authority to do as he pleased with the money and property of the government,' says the Court of Appeals

MANILA, Philippines – The Court of Appeals (CA) upheld the decision of the Ombudsman, which found former Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) chairman Camilo Sabio guilty of dishonesty and grave misconduct.

The CA's 10th Division denied Sabio's petition, which sought the reversal of the Ombudsman's decision issued on July 28, 2011.

"As chairman of the PCGG, he had no blanket authority to do as he pleased with the money and property of the government," the CA ruling stated.

"As holder of a public office he must observe honesty, candor and faithful compliance with the law; nothing less is expected. Instead of demonstrating a conduct that is beyond reproach, respondent Sabio abused his power and position to the detriment of the government and the public as a whole," it added.

The Ombudsman earlier found Sabio administratively liable for failing to pay excess telephone charges amounting to P25,594 from 2006 to 2008; for failing to remit to the government the cash advances and partial remittances from sequestered corporations, amounting to P10.3 million; and for failing to liquidate P1,555,862 of his cash advances from 2005 to 2008.

Since Sabio was no longer in office in 2011, the Ombudsman ordered the forfeiture of his retirement benefits and privileges.

In 2013, the appellate court also upheld an Ombudsman ruling that found Sabio and 4 others guilty of administrative charges over the anomalous lease of vehicles worth P5.3 million in 2007.

Sabio filed his certificate of candidacy for president in the May 2016 elections but was disqualified.

In December 2016, the anti-graft body also formally filed 2 counts of graft against him for allegedly attempting to influence his younger brother, the late CA Justice Jose Sabio, involving the case filed by Manila Electric Company against the Government Service Insurance System before the CA. – Rappler.com